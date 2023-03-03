Poll: Pennsylvania Republicans rally to ‘Rust Belt’ Ron DeSantis

New polling from Pennsylvania suggests Keystone State Republicans want a son of the “Rust Belt” as President.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tops a field, including former President Donald Trump, in a survey from Susquehanna Polling and Research reported Thursday by Penn Live.

DeSantis’ 37% was five points ahead of Trump, with other options an afterthought in the survey of 320 Republicans conducted from Feb. 19 to 26.

Former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley had 4% support, with former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Ted Cruz at 2%. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott each had 1% support. Meanwhile, 17% of respondents were undecided.

In recent days, as the Florida Governor has launched his book, he has played up his roots in the Rust Belt regions of Pennsylvania and neighboring Ohio as being key to surviving the left-wing crucibles of Yale and Harvard Law School, and this survey suggests the affinity is mutual.

During a recent appearance on the Fox News Channel‘s “Life, Liberty, and Levin,” DeSantis explained how the region’s values formed him and buoyed his innate sense of conservatism.

My father’s from western Pennsylvania, my mother’s from Northeastern Ohio. So that is like steel country. That is like blue collar salt of the earth and, as you know Mark, Florida’s very eclectic. People kind of come from all over, we do have a culture and so I grew up in that culture, but really it was kind of those Rust Belt values that raised me.”

DeSantis rallied supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano last year, showing an early interest in the state on behalf of what was a doomed campaign.

“Put on the full armor of God, take a stand against the left’s schemes, stand your ground, stand firm, don’t back down,” DeSantis said in a roughly 45 minute speech. “You guys have an opportunity to make Pennsylvania free.”

While the armor of God may not have helped Mastriano in 2022, this poll suggests DeSantis is the Republican knight of the Keystone State, at least for the moment. The Governor will head to the state March 30, to speak at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in Harrisburg.