March 4, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida bills classify hemp extract as food
Image by Niksy from Pixabay.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 4, 20233min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Anti-trans bathroom bill filed in Florida Senate

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislative Session Preview: Vicki Lopez prioritizes housing reforms, first responder support, stopping predators

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Session’s Always on My Mind

industrial-hemp-973459_1280
'Snuff' and chewing gum would be included in this designation.

Bills filed Friday by Republicans in the House and the Senate would define hemp extract as food.

SB 1676 and HB 1475, filed by Sen. Colleen Burton and Rep. Will Robinson, would clarify legislative intent regarding the plant and its derivatives, including defining hemp extract as “a food that requires time and temperature control for safety and integrity of product.”

The legislation also contends that hemp derivatives that comply with the law are not considered “controlled substances,” such as the hemp cousin known as marijuana. To that end, the legislation sets a bar consistent with the federal bar established in the 2018 Hemp Bill of no more than “0.3 % Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol on a wet-weight basis.”

The bill language encompasses items not traditionally considered as food, such as “snuff, chewing gum, and smokeless products derived from or containing hemp,” but excludes synthetic cannabinoids, defined as products where acid or other solvents are used to adulterate the product and artificially infuse it with cannabinoids not organically present.

The proposed legislation would also require that products be manufactured in a facility with a “current and valid permit” by a regulatory entity, along with a report confirming that the facility meets baseline requirements.

The bill also sets up requirements for containers, including establishing that they are “suitable to contain products fit for human consumption,” that they mitigate exposure to light and high temperatures, and (consistent with packaging in the state’s medical cannabis program) the materials not being designed to be “attractive to children.” The containers cannot contain more than 2 milligrams of THC, an attempt to close a loophole that currently exists.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which regulates the hemp program, would be tasked with crafting rules compliant with this legislation, should it become law. If passed and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, it would take effect July 1.

 

 

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLegislative Session Preview: Vicki Lopez prioritizes housing reforms, first responder support, stopping predators

nextAnti-trans bathroom bill filed in Florida Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories