March 6, 2023
Brightline hits 130 mph during testing, making it fastest train in Florida
Is Brightline ready for its big speed test?

brightline 10.20.22 1
'Reaching 130 isn’t just another milestone to our team, but the continuation of a dream that we’ve been working towards for several years,' said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline Trains.

A Brightline train hit 130 mph during testing for its new service in Central Florida. The achievement makes Brightline the fastest train in Florida, a mark the intercity rail company is touting.

Brightline reached the milestone during recent testing along the new 35-mile rail corridor between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa. The company’s previous record was 110 mph, set in the Treasure Coast.

“Reaching 130 isn’t just another milestone to our team, but the continuation of a dream that we’ve been working towards for several years,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline Trains. “More importantly, this historic feat brings us one step closer to launching Brightline service between Orlando and Miami.”

The new Orlando service is aiming to launch sometime this year and is expected to make the trip between South Florida and Central Florida, two areas known for traffic congestion, in about three hours.

Brightline’s Orlando station will be located at the new Terminal C at the Orlando International Airport.

The 130 mph record made during testing won’t be the norm once the train starts regular operations in Central Florida.

Brightline will travel at a maximum speed of 110 mph from West Palm Beach to Cocoa, and then up to 125 mph between Cocoa to MCO, the company said. Currently, Brightline goes up to 79 mph in South Florida.

“During testing, Brightline trains are required to test faster than planned operating speeds,” Brightline said in a press release.

Brightline is also expanding with a new station in Tampa to connect Orlando to the west side of the state. The commute along Interstate 4 goes through some of the most heavily traveled roads in the state and passes through congestion at Disney World.

The 130 mph testing was recorded on new tracks along the Beachline Expressway/SR 528, which is fenced and has no grade crossings, the company said in the Monday press release.

As the company prepares to launch its new Orlando service, Brightline said it has made safety improvements at the 156 crossings between Cocoa and Palm Beach.

“At the crossings where testing is occurring all safety improvements have been installed. Those improvements vary per crossing, but may include new crossing gates, signal systems, pedestrian gates, pavement markings and roadway profiles,” the company said in a press release.

“Where trains will operate at 110 mph, all crossings have quad gates or medians to prevent motorists from driving around lowered crossing gates.”

