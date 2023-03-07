March 7, 2023
Ron DeSantis bringing pre-presidential bid book tour to Pinellas
Ron DeSantis' Reedy Creek dissolution is heading to court.

Peter Schorsch

DeSantis
DeSantis' book looks an awful lot like a presidential precursor.

The Orange County Choppers Road House & Museum will host Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday afternoon at an event spotlighting his newly released book, “The Courage To Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint For America’s Revival.”

Gates to the event, located at 10575 49th St. N. in Pinellas Park, open at 2 p.m. The program begins at 4 p.m. and is expected to last an hour.

Complimentary books will be handed out as long as supplies last. Organizers recommend arriving early to receive a copy. 

Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson and St. Pete BikeFest are also sponsoring the event, which will feature a visit from the Governor. 

DeSantis has been touring the state and nation to promote his book, the type of literary release typical of aspiring presidential candidates before they throw their names into the biggest of political hats. DeSantis hasn’t officially announced he’s running in 2024, but no one doubts he will.

DeSantis was in Iowa over the weekend where he gave a speech at the Reagan library, which appealed both to mainstream conservatives (it’s the economy, stupid) who may be tiring of former President Donald Trump, and to Trump conservatives (get out of here with that woke garbage) who may still be able to be wooed to Team DeSantis. 

DeSantis has been doubling down on culture war issues, particularly in education. Rep. Alex Andrade is carrying a bill that would deliver one of DeSantis’ top legislative priorities, a measure that would ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs at colleges and universities, as well as critical race theory and gender studies. 

At the Iowa stop, he told listeners that Florida is “where woke goes to die,” a line oft-used during his 2022 gubernatorial re-election bid, which proved to be quite successful in the Sunshine State. 

The book, published by HarperCollins, is already available for purchase. It’s a tell all of sorts describing how Florida’s Governor (or if you will, America’s Governor) tackled his state’s leftist elite.

It addresses DeSantis’ approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, his beef with Disney and his strife with the media.

The book’s description on Amazon says it is “a rallying cry for every American who wishes to preserve our liberties.”

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

