Ahead of TV debate, LeAnna Cumber ad makes closing argument in Jacksonville mayoral election

Right on time for the televised debate between Jacksonville’s mayoral candidates, LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber is asking for residents’ support in a new ad.

The 30-second spot is running now, and offers a closing argument for Cumber’s campaign ahead of the March 21 First Election, with early voting and vote-by-mail already well underway.

“I’m LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber. For too long, our city government hasn’t worked for everyone,” the ad begins, before shifting to reminders of her biography.

“I’m running for Mayor to fix our city and bring conservative change. I’m a mom, a former teacher, and a small business owner. I’m the daughter of a Cuban exile who’s lived the American Dream … and I know what it takes to get things done,” Cumber adds.

The spot then moves to what she has done and what she wants to do in politics.

“I love Jacksonville. And on City Council, I have passed legislation to make our city safer and fought to cut taxes. I’m asking for your vote for Mayor because together we can make our city stronger,” the spot closes.

Cumber is one of seven mayoral candidates who qualified for the sole televised debate ahead of the March election, to be held on WJXT Wednesday evening and moderated by Kent Justice. The City Council member will be joined by fellow Republicans Daniel Davis, Al Ferraro, and Frank Keasler Jr. Democrats Donna Deegan and Audrey Gibson will also participate, as will independent candidate Omega Allen.

Recent polling of the race from the University of North Florida (UNF) Public Opinion Research Lab showed that Deegan and Davis were the front-runners to make a likely runoff in May, with 37% and 20% respectively, and all other candidates below 10% support.

But despite polls, the ultimate decision is being made currently by Duval County voters, of whom 4.35% have voted as of this writing. With turnout likely to be closer to 30%, there are plenty of voters yet who have not decided. Expect Cumber’s closing ad to be one in a series of positive spots from candidates with the budget to buy television spots in the coming days.

See the ad below.