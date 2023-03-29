Nominations needed for INFLUENCE Magazine’s Golden Rotundas — The definitive awards for the Florida lobbying industry

Hollywood has the Oscars; music has the Grammys.

The best on television wins Emmys, and the best of Broadway receives Tonys. Even the political consulting industry offers awards — the Pollies — to the best in its business.

Florida’s governmental affairs industry has the Golden Rotundas to recognize the best in the field.

On July 4, INFLUENCE Magazine will reveal the winners of this year’s Golden Rotundas in several categories:

— Lobbying Firm of the Year

— Mid-size Lobbying Firm of the Year

— Boutique Lobbying Firm of the Year

— New Lobbying Firm of the Year

— Lobbyist of the Year

— In-house Lobbyist of the Year

— Best Lobbyist in several sectors, including Appropriations, Education, Environment, Gaming, Health Care and Insurance.

Just as the INFLUENCE 150 is the new benchmark of the most powerful people in Florida politics, the Golden Rotundas are the industry standard for those in the lobbying business.

The winners of the Golden Rotundas will be determined — just like the Academy Awards are voted on by those in the movie business — by those who work in the influence industry.

The Golden Rotundas will recognize a firm or a lobbyist’s body of work for 2022-23 — not a firm’s history or a lobbyist’s career.

The Lobbying Firm of the Year can only be awarded to a company ranked in the Top 25 for legislative branch compensation (as listed here). Each of the Top 25 firms has one ballot and must rank the top three firms other than itself.

Mid-size Lobbying Firm of the Year will be awarded to a company with six to 10 full-time registered lobbyists. Voting is open to all registered lobbyists.

Boutique Lobbying Firm of the Year will be awarded to a company with five or fewer full-time registered lobbyists. Voting is open to all registered lobbyists.

New Lobbying Firm of the Year will be awarded to a company that created or established its practice in Florida since the publication of the 2021 awards.

Lobbyist of the Year will be awarded to individuals whose professional success exceeded others in 2022-23. All public sector and private sector lobbyists who are actively retained or employed as lobbyists registered with the State of Florida are eligible. Voting is open to all registered lobbyists.

In-house Lobbyist of the Year will be awarded to an individual registered to lobby on behalf of their employer (that is not a lobbying firm). Voting is open to all registered lobbyists.

The sector awards for Education, Gaming, Health Care, and Insurance will be awarded to individuals whose accomplishments in these individual silos stood above all others in 2022-23.

Nominations are now being accepted, and voting is underway — closing at 11:59 p.m. on May 31.

I will contact a representative from each of the Top 30 firms (by compensation) for their ranking of the Lobbying Firm of the Year.

To complete a ballot, email your selections to [email protected]. You must include your name, and you must vote in at least three categories—only one vote per person. Entries cannot be changed. ALL BALLOTS ARE CONFIDENTIAL.

I reserve the right to add to the award categories and revise any rules for eligibility and voting. My goal is for the lobby corps to recognize the best of the business, so it will be implemented if a suggestion is made to improve the process.

Winners will be featured in the Summer 2023 edition of INFLUENCE MAGAZINE, which reminds me …