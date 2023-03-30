March 30, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Deveron Gibbons appointed to FAMU board of trustees
Image via Twitter.

Peter SchorschMarch 30, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

New path for parental oversight of disabled adult children readied for full House vote

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislation to make School Board races partisan prepped for final House approval

FederalHeadlines

Cory Mills drafts papers to impeach Lloyd Austin

Deveron Gibbons
Gibbons earned his law degree from the school.

The Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the State University System, has appointed Deveron Gibbons to the Florida A&M University (FAMU) board of trustees.

Gibbons is a prominent fixture in the St. Petersburg community, having served on the St. Petersburg College board of trustees since 2006. He also previously ran unsuccessfully for Mayor in 2009 and is a local developer.

Gibbons earned his law degree from FAMU’s College of Law.

“It was at FAMU that I learned so many valuable lessons that have helped me succeed in life, and I’m honored to now have this opportunity to give back to such an outstanding institution. Getting a quality education is a catalyst for a successful life and career, and I hope to help so many other young men and women benefit in the same way I did,” Gibbons said in a statement.

“I appreciate my fellow Trustees for giving me this opportunity to serve the university, the state, and all of Rattler Nation.”

Gibbons previously served as vice president of public affairs for Amscot, and still provides consulting services for the company. He also previously worked as a lobbyist in Tallahassee.

Gibbons, a prominent community activist in St. Pete and abroad, serves on boards for Take Stock in Children and the Sanderlin Community Center.

The FAMU board showered Gibbons with praise during his appointment Wednesday.

“He’s been a stalwart for St. Petersburg and its citizens. He’s done some amazing things with kids and community activism. He’s just a good person,” State University System Board of Governors member Ken Jones said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Jones has known Gibbons for more than 20 years.

Alan Levine, another Board of Governors member, joked that if Gibbons “continues on this track, maybe he’ll get around to all 12 universities,” the Times reported, a reference to Gibbons’ law degree from FAMU, bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and master’s degree from the University of South Florida.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOffsides: Bill raising penalties for interrupting live sports, concerts streaks to Senate floor

nextJustin Hill: Ron DeSantis should follow through on promise to keep Florida open for business

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories