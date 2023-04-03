Former lawmaker Jeff Brandes launches Florida Policy Project

Former Sen. Jeff Brandes, an entrepreneur and businessman, is launching a non-partisan research institute.

The Florida Policy Project (FPP) will focus on areas related to criminal justice reform, property insurance, transportation and housing, issues Brandes heavily championed during his 12 years as a state Senator from 2010 to 2022.

The goal is to collaborate with state and nationally recognized research experts to conduct, compile and complete analysis on best practices that produce the best outcomes for Floridians.

Former Senate President Bill Galvano is chairing the FPP board.

“Mr. Brandes built his reputation as a visionary community leader by advocating for forward-thinking criminal justice, housing affordability, transportation and property insurance reforms in the Florida Legislature,” Galvano said.

FPP aims to become a destination for data-driven research, gathered through networking with relevant subject matter experts and industry leaders. The organization will capture existing public policy and best practices, leverage leading technology to educate, and engage elected officials.

“Having served in the Florida legislature for the past 12 years, I know firsthand the need for intelligent data-driven research that will educate both the general public and our elected officials as we seek to improve policy outcomes and to implement best practices,” Brandes said.

“As Florida continues its unprecedented growth, FPP strives to offer resources that will help our elected officials make informed and strategic decisions in policymaking, ensuring the prosperity of the current and future residents of Florida.”

Also serving on the FPP board are Florida Transportation Builders’ Association President Ananth Prasad; WSP Senior Vice President Alice Bravo; property insurance professional John Rollins; Caitlin Murray, the Southeast regional vice president for the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies; and Adrian Moore, vice president of policy at the free market-driven Reason Foundation.

On insurance, the FPP’s website notes the state is “running out of road to kick the can,” noting challenges with frequent storms, one-way attorney’s fees, fraudulent roofing claims, a mass exodus of insurance companies, rate increases and an overburdened insurer of last resort, Citizens.

“Florida accounted for 80% of all insurance litigation nationwide, yet only 9% of claims filed during (the) same period,” the site notes.

The site also includes data on prison growth population over the past 40 years, with the statewide prison population growing from “approximately 21,000 inmates to over 100,000.”

“Today, Florida gives those leaving prison $50 and a bus pass,” the site reads. “We believe that we can do better. The Florida Policy Project will collaborate with experts to determine best practices.”

It then lists several priority areas, including improving re-entry; increasing diversion; educating the incarcerated population; providing better health care; sentencing review; and reducing recidivism.

The site also includes information on transportation opportunities, such as autonomous vehicles and better land use policies.

On affordable housing, it includes a shocking data point.

“To afford a modest one-bedroom rental home at fair market rent, a person earning $10 per hour would need to work 86 hours per week,” the website claims.

FPP has commissioned experts at Florida State University on a study that will establish best practices on affordable housing. The group expects to share its report by the end of April.