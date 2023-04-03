Charlie Frago quits the Tampa Bay Times

Tampa City Hall reporter Charlie Frago is out at the Tampa Bay Times, according to Creative Loafing.

“Philosophical differences arose between myself and the Times. I did not see a path forward,” Frago told CL, adding that he resigned effective this morning. “I think I sent the email about 10:30 a.m.”

The Times does not comment on personnel matters.

Frago has been with the Times since 2013. He was just 10 days shy of his 10th anniversary with the paper.

Frago began his career with the Times covering Clearwater City Hall. He later started covering St. Pete City Hall in 2014 before heading to Tampa in 2018 where he worked until Monday.

He told Creative Loafing he enjoyed working for the Times “and serving Tampa, St. Pete and Clearwater.”

Frago has frequently been at odds with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. After reporting that it was city lobbyists who helped craft legislation requiring Tampa to divert the 50 million gallons a day of highly treated reclaimed water it dumps into Tampa Bay, Castor began pushing for a wastewater treatment plan called PURE, which has received strong pushback from the community and has faced challenges earning support from City Council.

Frago was never one to shy away from confrontation with Castor or her staff, including a heated back-and-forth one year ago over issues related to allegations against Council member Orlando Gudes, who frequently votes against Castor’s priorities or on issues that would erode her executive authority.

Frago hasn’t tweeted since March 24.

He did not tell Creative Loafing what his next steps might be.