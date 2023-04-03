Is Disney content too woke? CEO Bob Iger addresses criticism

Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company will continue to speak out on political issues affecting employees although he acknowledged he is “sensitive” to criticism Disney’s content has an agenda.

Iger spoke candidly about a wide range of topics — including addressing Disney’s feud with Gov. Ron DeSantis — during Monday’s annual shareholders meeting.

The meet is a time where Disney shareholders can confront Iger with whatever issue is on their mind, leading to an enlightening dialogue between regular Disney fans and the head of a multibillion-dollar company.

“Is it wise for the company to take political positions to satisfy a very small portion of the people when our primary mission is entertainment, not education?” one shareholder asked.

Iger pointed to the long history of Corporate America speaking out on political issues, like during the Civil Rights Era. He said our country “is better off for that.”

“As long as I’m in the job, I’m going to continue to be guided by a sense of decency and respect and trust our instincts that when we do weigh in, we weigh in because the issue is truly relevant to our business and to the people that work for us,” Iger said.

One shareholder from New York made comments targeting people who identify as LGBTQ+ and complained about Disney getting involved with organizations, like the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus.

“Please turn Disney back to the apolitical fun place that it used to be,” the shareholder said.

Iger defended Disney’s content which he said celebrates heroes, good triumphing evil and friendship as well as the company’s focus of “being accessible to all people.”

But Iger acknowledged he is paying attention to criticism.

A rallying cry of conservatives has been calling Disney a “woke” corporation, heightened as DeSantis attacked Disney and Florida Republicans passed legislation to take over the Reedy Creek board that oversees Disney World’s government.

“We’ve recently gotten criticism, as you just expressed, for what some perceived to be agenda-driven content, and I’m sensitive to that actually,” Iger said. “I’m very serious about that. It should not be agenda-driven. It should be entertainment-driven. That should be the goal of all of our stories.”

Iger went on to say that content should be focused on children.

“While I know we’re just never going to please everyone all the time, we should be sensitive to the fact that parents have different levels of comfort with the content that is delivered to their children. I want parents to be able to trust the content that we’re creating for their children. We’re committed to delivering age-appropriate content for family audiences while also telling stories that reflect the world around us.”