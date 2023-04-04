Only three applicants to replace Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston, JNC says

Only three people submitted applications to replace former Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston, who resigned last month, the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) revealed.

When former Justice Alan Lawson retired last year, 17 people applied.

Tampa lawyer Belinda Noah, Judge Thomas Palermo of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Hillsborough County, and Sixth District Court of Appeal Chief Judge Meredith Sasso submitted their applications ahead of the JNC’s deadline.

The dearth of applicants leaves little to do for the JNC, which is supposed to interview and vet candidates before submitting a slate of three to six names to Gov. Ron DeSantis to select. But the nine-member panel will conduct interviews with the candidates anyway, a JNC press release stated.

Noah is a member of the Republican National Lawyers Association who unsuccessfully ran for Tampa Mayor earlier this year as a write-in candidate, garnering 7.5% of the vote in losing to incumbent Jane Castor. She was suspended from practicing law by the Florida Supreme Court for 30 days in 2014 over her alleged shoddy handling of a bankruptcy case.

Palermo graduated from FSU Law School in 2001 and was a state and federal prosecutor for 18 years before DeSantis appointed him to the 13th Circuit Court in 2019.

Sasso graduated from UF Law School in 2008 and served in private practice until she joined former Gov. Rick Scott’s administration as deputy general counsel in 2016. Scott appointed her to the 5th DCA in one of his last acts as Governor in January 2019. After the Legislature created a new 6th DCA, she was formally transferred to the new court on Jan. 1.

The creation of the new 6th DCA could add another wrinkle to the appointment process. The Florida Constitution requires each of the appellate courts to be represented on the Florida Supreme Court. Before the 6th DCA was created, five justices came from one of the five appellate courts and two members were at large appointments.

The 6th DCA’s jurisdiction covers Orange, Osceola, Polk, Highlands, Hardee, Hendry, Charlotte, Collier, Glades and Lee counties. Sasso is the only candidate that currently resides in the 6th DCA, although it’s unclear if Polston’s replacement would be required to come from the 6th DCA.