April 5, 2023
State park reservation bill on way to Governor

April 5, 2023

grayton beach dep ap
It passed both chambers without a dissenting vote.

It’s now up to Gov. Ron DeSantis as to whether Floridians will get a month’s lead time before reservations for state park amenities go open to the rest of the world.

Senators laid SB 76 on the table and called up HB 109 from committee, substituting the House bill for the Senate version. 

“They are identical, Madam President,” Palm Harbor Republican Sen. Ed Hooper said when substituting the House bill.

The system presently allows for making reservations 11 months in advance. Advocates say third-party companies snap those up immediately, leaving in-state visitors out in the cold.

The legislation directs the Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Recreation and Parks to open up reservations for Florida residents 11 months in advance, and for nonresidents, 10 months in advance.

“As a proud member of the RV Caucus, and somebody who lives in an RV during Session, I want to thank Sen. Hooper for opening up more opportunities for Florida residents to be able to enjoy our incredible, award-winning state parks,” Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess said.

“This is a place everybody wants to go, and that’s for a reason.” 

Reservations would cover state park cabins, campsites, and RV, tent, boat and equestrian sites. Anyone looking to book a campsite more than 10 months in advance would need to provide a valid Florida driver’s license number or the identification number from a Florida identification card.

“It’s time that Florida residents who paid for these parks enjoy the 175 award-winning state parks we have in our beautiful state…,” Hooper said.

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe

