Another post-indictment poll shows Donald Trump dominating Ron DeSantis

More national polling shows Donald Trump’s 34-count indictment isn’t scaring off Republican primary voters.

A survey from The Economist and YouGov conducted between April 1 and April 4 shows Trump holds a 22-point lead in a hypothetical two-way race between the former President and Gov. Ron DeSantis, among registered GOP voters.

Of the 405 Republicans surveyed, 53% say they back Trump, while just 31% say they prefer DeSantis. An additional 11% say they are not sure who they prefer, while 5% want someone else.

In many states, independents can vote in open Primaries in the presidential race, and the survey goes Trump’s way there also, with 22% of the 537 independents surveyed backing the former President. An additional 19% of unaffiliated voters say they prefer DeSantis to the former President.

Meanwhile, undecided voters make up the biggest independent block, with 37% proclaiming they aren’t sure, while 22% want someone else.

The big takeaway from this poll, however, is that Trump has a huge lead over DeSantis in yet another post-indictment survey, a sign of Republican coalescence around the former President as legal complications swirl.

An InsiderAdvantage survey conducted March 31 to April 1 shows 57% of Republican likely voters are backing the former President in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination. DeSantis is in second place among the 550 poll respondents, with 24% of respondents saying they back the Florida Governor.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey in the field between March 31 and April 3 draws similar conclusions, meanwhile, with 48% of Republicans preferring Trump, 19% backing DeSantis, and all other potential candidates polling in the single digits.

In a post-indictment survey of 1,163 likely GOP voters by The Trafalgar Group, 56% of respondents say they back Trump, 23% say they prefer DeSantis, and 10% are behind former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

A Yahoo/YouGov survey conducted Thursday and Friday shows the same trend, with Trump commanding 52% support, DeSantis 21%, and all other choices at or below 5% support.