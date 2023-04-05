Another post-indictment poll shows Donald Trump dominating Ron DeSantis

More national polling shows Donald Trump’s 34-count indictment isn’t scaring off Republican primary voters.
A survey from The Economist and YouGov conducted between April 1 and April 4 shows Trump holds a 22-point lead in a hypothetical two-way race between the former President and Gov. Ron DeSantis, among registered GOP voters.
Of the 405 Republicans surveyed, 53% say they back Trump, while just 31% say they prefer DeSantis. An additional 11% say they are not sure who they prefer, while 5% want someone else.
In many states, independents can vote in open Primaries in the presidential race, and the survey goes Trump’s way there also, with 22% of the 537 independents surveyed backing the former President. An additional 19% of unaffiliated voters say they prefer DeSantis to the former President.
Meanwhile, undecided voters make up the biggest independent block, with 37% proclaiming they aren’t sure, while 22% want someone else.
The big takeaway from this poll, however, is that Trump has a huge lead over DeSantis in yet another post-indictment survey, a sign of Republican coalescence around the former President as legal complications swirl.
An InsiderAdvantage survey conducted March 31 to April 1 shows 57% of Republican likely voters are backing the former President in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination. DeSantis is in second place among the 550 poll respondents, with 24% of respondents saying they back the Florida Governor.
A Reuters/Ipsos survey in the field between March 31 and April 3 draws similar conclusions, meanwhile, with 48% of Republicans preferring Trump, 19% backing DeSantis, and all other potential candidates polling in the single digits.
In a post-indictment survey of 1,163 likely GOP voters by The Trafalgar Group, 56% of respondents say they back Trump, 23% say they prefer DeSantis, and 10% are behind former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.
A Yahoo/YouGov survey conducted Thursday and Friday shows the same trend, with Trump commanding 52% support, DeSantis 21%, and all other choices at or below 5% support.
One comment
Billy the Buzzard McBamboozle
April 5, 2023 at 3:24 pm
The GOP base loves a BS artist and snake oil salesmen. GOP is happy about that. Just goes to show them that their voters will tolerate anything. The hogs are secure and have it made in the shade.