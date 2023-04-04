More post-indictment polling shows Donald Trump surge in GOP Primaries

Two more national polls conducted in the wake of Donald Trump‘s indictment show him surging among Republicans.

An InsiderAdvantage survey conducted March 31 to April 1 shows 57% of Republican likely voters are backing the former President in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination.

The former President is over 50% among all age groups, as well as with men, women, and conservative Republicans. Trump’s weakest showing is among self-identified moderate Republicans, of whom only 44% say they are backing him.

No other candidate or potential candidate comes close.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is in second place among the 550 poll respondents, with 24% of respondents saying they back the Florida Governor who has been competitive with Trump for months in Republican Presidential Preference polls.

No other potential or announced candidate exceeds 5% support in this survey overall, suggesting this is still a two-man race for the GOP nomination.

DeSantis is most competitive among voters 18-39, drawing 33% support, which is still 20 points behind Trump among that cohort.

DeSantis’ weakest showing is among moderate Republicans, a group that appears splintered. His 17% is well behind Trump’s 44% among those voters, with former Vice President Mike Pence commanding 9% support, former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley drawing 8%, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie pulling 7% support.

The poll has a +/- 4.2% margin of error.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey in the field between March 31 and April 3 draws similar conclusions, meanwhile, with 48% of Republicans preferring Trump, 19% backing DeSantis, and all other potential candidates polling in the single digits.

Other polling conducted in the wake of the indictment shows the same trend.

In a post-indictment survey of 1,163 likely GOP voters by The Trafalgar Group, 56% of respondents say they back Trump, 23% say they prefer DeSantis, and 10% are behind former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

A Yahoo/YouGov survey conducted Thursday and Friday shows the same trend, with Trump commanding 52% support, DeSantis 21%, Haley 5%, and all other names even farther behind.