Yet another national poll shows post-indictment surge for Donald Trump

More polling suggests the best thing to happen to Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign is his indictment by a Manhattan District Attorney.

A national survey of GOP Primary voters conducted by The Trafalgar Group shows the former President has surged since the indictment went from rumor to reality.

Trump took 56% support in a crowded field, more than double Ron DeSantis. The Florida Governor drew 23% support, good for second place. Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming sits at 10% and in third place. All other names polled posted less than 4% support.

Trump leads by just 12 points in a pre-indictment poll conducted March 14-19, with 43% support against 31% for DeSantis. The rest of the names surveyed were under 6%.

The indictment compelled nearly three out of every four voters to be more likely to support Trump, with 74% backing the former President more after reports were finalized that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would indict him after a grand jury voted for that outcome.

This is the second independent poll to show Trump with momentum among voters despite, or because of, his legal travails. The survey of 1,163 likely voters was conducted over the weekend.

A Yahoo/YouGov survey conducted Thursday and Friday shows the former President has surged to a lead over the Florida Governor and everyone else in the field. Against a larger field, Trump took 52% support, with DeSantis at 21%, Nikki Haley at 5%, and everyone else farther back still. Eleven percent of Republican and Republican-leaning respondents were “not sure” who they would support.

A two-person race saw DeSantis gaining due to a lack of other options, but still far behind. Trump shows a 26-point lead, 57% to 31%. DeSantis was just 8 points behind Trump in March. In February, DeSantis led the Yahoo! poll’s head-to-head by 4 points.

Republicans polled by Yahoo! also think Trump is the better bet in the General Election. He leads DeSantis there, 55% to 29%.