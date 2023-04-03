April 3, 2023
American Bridge launches Ron DeSantis ‘research book’

Desantis Morgan Lincoln
America's Governor is depicted as a 'bumbling, corrupt, and authoritarian politician.'

Democrats claim to have written the book on Ron DeSantis … and the title isn’t “The Courage to be Free.”

American Bridge has rolled out a “research book” on the Florida Governor as he moves toward a potential presidential campaign later this year, posing the question, “Who is Ron DeSantis?” The tome also offers some answers.

“He’s a failed governor. He’s a threat to Social Security and Medicare. He’s a corrupt and authoritarian career politician, and he’s a policy extremist who’s out of touch with the voters on every issue,” the group asserts.

Among the allegations: “facing crisis after crisis in the state, DeSantis failed to rise to the occasion.”

The groups tried backing the claim with current examples, such as rising housing prices and unaffordable property insurance, along with tropes from his first term, such as the “collapse of Florida’s unemployment insurance system” and a “disastrous record on COVID-19.”

In the face of the coronavirus, American Bridge contends the Governor “spread misinformation and elevated the fringe,” while having infection and death rates worse than the national average.

Echoing concerns posited forcefully in recent weeks by Republican Donald Trump, the group contends DeSantis represents an “imminent threat to Social Security and Medicare.”

“Ron DeSantis has specifically committed to restructuring vital earned benefits for retirees, and his votes match his rhetoric: He voted three times to raise Social Security’s retirement age, and he voted to slash cost of living adjustments for recipients. He voted six times to turn Medicare into a voucher system, six times to raise the eligibility age, and twice to cut funding for Medicare.” American Bridge argues.

DeSantis has recanted these positions, but neither Trump nor the left-leaning group believes it apparently.

American Bridge also characterizes DeSantis as a “bumbling, corrupt, and authoritarian politician” who “wields the power of the state for his own benefit, not the benefit of the people who put him in office,” and “constantly makes amateur mistakes and fails to understand even the basics of American foreign policy.”

  • Bill Trojan Trolley McFraud Dog

    April 3, 2023 at 9:53 am

    Collapsed insurance industry, collapsed infrastructure, collapsed Department of Corrections, collapsed unemployment system, legislature going wild writing insane laws that only pizz a bunch of people off. Also, pro Russia and pro orange Berlusconi!

