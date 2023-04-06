In Michigan, Ron DeSantis skirts subject of Donald Trump’s arrest

Ron DeSantis started his Thursday in Michigan, where he returned to familiar subjects in a speech to Republicans, but barely touched on this week’s arrest of Donald Trump.

Discussing the “alarm about the growing trend of prosecutors elected in left-wing jurisdictions, usually with support from people like George Soros,” DeSantis offered mostly glancing references to the former President’s legal woes in his first speech since Trump was arrested in New York.

“And you see this guy in Manhattan, this District Attorney. They’re weaponizing the prosecutorial power to advance a political agenda. Maybe it’s targeting a politician they don’t like, maybe it’s letting criminals roam free, but it’s not about your safety. It’s not about the rule of law, it’s about their ideological agenda,” DeSantis said, not mentioning Trump by name or even calling him the “former President,” as he has previously.

Before the former President’s arrest Tuesday, DeSantis struggled with messaging about the indictment.

While he consistently condemned “George Soros prosecutors,” his remarks ranged from indifference (“even if it’s true, it’s only a misdemeanor”) to jabs alleging Trump paid out “hush money to a porn star.”

Other than passing comments on Trump’s legal problems, the remarks at the Midland County Republican Party Spring Breakfast hit familiar themes, including a “message of hope and message of optimism” to the Democratic-dominated state that were very similar to previous speeches in Iowa, Pennsylvania and Texas.

He discussed the “fundamental realignment” of Florida in recent years at great length, describing the state as the “promised land” for people fleeing Democratic-controlled states elsewhere, and recounting tales of “surviving attacks” from the “media” and “serving as a roadblock against Fauci-ism in Florida.”

“Don’t you think this is somehow in the past,” DeSantis warned.

In addition to the usual remarks, DeSantis also flashed his trademark wit.

“Now as Governor of Florida, when I want to hang out with Michiganders at the beginning of April, I usually go to Naples,” DeSantis quipped. “I am a little bit disappointed in the protesters though. I was hoping to draw more than what were out there. Chicago had more than Michigan had, but that’s OK.”

An estimated 200 protesters showed their displeasure to DeSantis outside the closed event.