Personnel note: Whitney Doyle to lead government relations at Amputee Coalition

The Amputee Coalition has hired Whitney Doyle as its new Director of Government Relations.

Doyle has long worked in The Process, including as the Special Projects Coordinator and Assistant to the Executive Vice President at the Florida Chamber Foundation, which earned her a spot on INFLUENCE magazine’s 2016 list of “Rising Stars” in Florida politics.

The University of Central Florida and St. Petersburg College graduate has also worked as the Director of the Florida Youth Leadership Forum at the Florida Association of Centers for Independent Living. For the past three years she was the Executive Director of the Florida Alliance for Assistive Services and Technology.

She now heads to the Amputee Coalition, a national nonprofit based in Washington that supports, educates, and advocates for people who have limb loss or limb difference.

The Coalition currently focuses its advocacy work in the health care space to ensure all people have access to equitable health care, especially pre- and post-amputation. This can include legislation for medical coverage of prosthetic devices as well as bringing awareness to this segment of the disability community.

“It’s an exciting role and I’m eager to get started. I’m looking forward to getting some legislation in Florida going next year,” Doyle told Florida Politics.

According to the Coalition, almost 2 million Americans have experienced amputations or were born with a limb difference. Another 28 million people in the United States are at risk of amputation.