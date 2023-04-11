April 11, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Whitney Doyle to lead government relations at Amputee Coalition

Drew WilsonApril 11, 20232min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Partisan School Board elections bill heads to Senate floor

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Is China behind environmental groups working in Florida?

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill granting pregnant prisoners maternal rights advances

Whitney Doyle copy
Doyle previously led the Florida Alliance for Assistive Services and Technology.

The Amputee Coalition has hired Whitney Doyle as its new Director of Government Relations.

Doyle has long worked in The Process, including as the Special Projects Coordinator and Assistant to the Executive Vice President at the Florida Chamber Foundation, which earned her a spot on INFLUENCE magazine’s 2016 list of “Rising Stars” in Florida politics.

The University of Central Florida and St. Petersburg College graduate has also worked as the Director of the Florida Youth Leadership Forum at the Florida Association of Centers for Independent Living. For the past three years she was the Executive Director of the Florida Alliance for Assistive Services and Technology.

She now heads to the Amputee Coalition, a national nonprofit based in Washington that supports, educates, and advocates for people who have limb loss or limb difference.

The Coalition currently focuses its advocacy work in the health care space to ensure all people have access to equitable health care, especially pre- and post-amputation. This can include legislation for medical coverage of prosthetic devices as well as bringing awareness to this segment of the disability community.

Advertisement

“It’s an exciting role and I’m eager to get started. I’m looking forward to getting some legislation in Florida going next year,” Doyle told Florida Politics.

According to the Coalition, almost 2 million Americans have experienced amputations or were born with a limb difference. Another 28 million people in the United States are at risk of amputation.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis flexes executive powers while eyeing White House

nextDonors rally to Daniel Davis in Jacksonville mayoral race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more