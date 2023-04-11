April 11, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donors rally to Daniel Davis in Jacksonville mayoral race

A.G. GancarskiApril 11, 20235min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Partisan School Board elections bill heads to Senate floor

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Is China behind environmental groups working in Florida?

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill granting pregnant prisoners maternal rights advances

DEEGAN DAVIS ART
The Republican raised nearly $550K to his political committee in the last week of March.

In the wake of a fragmented First Election in the Jacksonville mayoral race that saw the GOP vote split four ways, donors are rallying to the Republican who made the General Election.

Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis reports raising $548,250 to his Building a Better Economy political committee in the last week of March, the latest sign that he will have the resources he needs to be competitive through the May 16 election.

The Summit Contracting Group led all recent contributors, donating $100,000 on March 27. Pamela Lecates donated $50,000 on March 31, as did the development company The Parc Group. Vadis, which shares an address with the Parc Group, donated $25,000 on the same day.

Gate Petroleum, the Haskell Company, Elite Parking Services, Miller Electric, Ryan Smith, Open Creek LLC, and the Responsible Leadership Committee all chipped in $25,000 each also. The latter is an account seeded by other political committees.

Other names of note donated at lower levels, including Citizens for Building Florida’s Future. The committee is associated with Rep. Wyman Duggan, a land use lawyer with Rogers Towers who often lobbies City Hall. It gave $5,000.

Davis’ committee closed March with nearly $690,000 on hand. Additionally, he had roughly $3,000 in hard money as of March 24, the last date for which the Duval County Supervisor of Elections has records. With Gov. Ron DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson both backing Davis, expect him to continue strong fundraising through the stretch run.

Davis will begin next week with two town hall events hosted by prominent endorsing organizations that backed him early on. His opponent, Democrat Donna Deegan, will not attend those events.

The Fraternal Order of Police will hold its event on Wednesday, a day after the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors and the Northeast Florida Builders Association will hold their showcases. These friendly appearances will allow Davis to hone lines and techniques ahead of an April 20 debate with Deegan.

Deegan raised a little more than $180,000 between the First Election and the end of March to her Donna for Duval political committee, with $100,000 of that coming from lawyer Steve Pajcic and Sallyn Pajcic. Former CSX executive Michael Ward chipped in $40,000.

Her political committee closed March with nearly $282,000 on hand. As of March 24, she had a little more than $92,000 in her campaign account.

Deegan’s campaign is touting a positive survey this week from Frederick Polls, which shows her leading Davis 54% to 46% in an R+6 sample. Deegan is buoyed by roughly 20% support from Republicans who backed GOP candidates in March in the sample.

The question for the last 35 days of this campaign is if Deegan can continue to keep one in five Republicans backing her amid what is certain to be an onslaught of personal attacks from Davis and political allies, fueled by a fundraising advantage Deegan can’t hope to match.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Whitney Doyle to lead government relations at Amputee Coalition

nextBill granting pregnant prisoners maternal rights advances

3 comments

  • John Wilkson

    April 11, 2023 at 8:58 am

    It’ll be interesting to watch the campaign develop in the final stretch 🧐

    Reply

  • Debbie Swenson

    April 11, 2023 at 9:03 am

    That negative commercial on channel 4 against Deegan is pretty rough… haven’t seen much positive in this campaign. Disappointing

    Reply

  • JSO Retired

    April 11, 2023 at 9:07 am

    Why is Deegan blowing off the Townhall hosted by the frat order of police? She says she supports law enforcement but hides when they want to ask questions!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more