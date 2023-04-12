Nikki Fried says Ron DeSantis wants to bring 6-week abortion ban to White House

The head of the Florida Democrats warns that Florida’s Governor would nationalize a six-week abortion ban set for a House vote this week.

Nikki Fried contends that SB 300, which would change the current 15-week threshold to an even stricter time frame, is the latest example of Ron DeSantis’ “MAGA extremism,” and offers a preview of what he would bring to the presidency.

“If there was any question about whether Ron DeSantis is in lockstep with anti-choice extremists pushing a nationwide abortion ban, this latest endorsement answers it,” Fried said.

“As Ron DeSantis readies to sign legislation that would ban abortion in Florida before many women even know they’re pregnant, Americans across the country deserve to know that this is the kind of MAGA extremism he would bring to the White House.”

This “latest endorsement” comes from anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony Pro Life America. The group’s Vice President of Communications contends the legislation “could only help DeSantis become President” and that the Governor “has his finger on the people’s pulse with this bill.” Those assertions run counter to polling showing that a majority of Floridians favor abortion access.

During a press conference last year, DeSantis was asked if he would “take the lead” on the “heartbeat bill,” which would ban terminations of pregnancy if there were a detectable fetal heartbeat.

“I’m willing to sign great life legislation. That’s what I’ve always said I would do,” DeSantis said.

Previously, the Governor said that he thought a ban after 15 weeks was “very reasonable.” But in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, Republicans see a window to roll back reproductive rights even further.

The bill is slated for final passage in the supermajority Republican House during Friday’s floor session, but not before the consideration and likely rejection of dozens of Democratic amendments Thursday, including one that would change the title of the bill to the Forced Pregnancy Act.

Yet another suggested change invokes the Walt Disney Corporation’s subversion of DeSantis’ takeover of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District, stipulating the law “shall take effect 21 years after the death of the last surviving descendant of King Charles III, King of England, who is alive on July 1, 2023.”