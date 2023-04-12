April 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nikki Fried says Ron DeSantis wants to bring 6-week abortion ban to White House

A.G. GancarskiApril 12, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Proposed land conservation expansion takes a step forward

HeadlinesInfluence

House environmental package in transit to final committee

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Andres Asion raises $100K in first month running for Miami Beach Commission

fried (Large)
The Democratic Chair says the Governor wants a 'nationwide abortion ban.'

The head of the Florida Democrats warns that Florida’s Governor would nationalize a six-week abortion ban set for a House vote this week.

Nikki Fried contends that SB 300, which would change the current 15-week threshold to an even stricter time frame, is the latest example of Ron DeSantis’ “MAGA extremism,” and offers a preview of what he would bring to the presidency.

“If there was any question about whether Ron DeSantis is in lockstep with anti-choice extremists pushing a nationwide abortion ban, this latest endorsement answers it,” Fried said.

“As Ron DeSantis readies to sign legislation that would ban abortion in Florida before many women even know they’re pregnant, Americans across the country deserve to know that this is the kind of MAGA extremism he would bring to the White House.”

This “latest endorsement” comes from anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony Pro Life America. The group’s Vice President of Communications contends the legislation “could only help DeSantis become President” and that the Governor “has his finger on the people’s pulse with this bill.” Those assertions run counter to polling showing that a majority of Floridians favor abortion access.

During a press conference last year, DeSantis was asked if he would “take the lead” on the “heartbeat bill,” which would ban terminations of pregnancy if there were a detectable fetal heartbeat.

“I’m willing to sign great life legislation. That’s what I’ve always said I would do,” DeSantis said.

Previously, the Governor said that he thought a ban after 15 weeks was “very reasonable.” But in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, Republicans see a window to roll back reproductive rights even further.

The bill is slated for final passage in the supermajority Republican House during Friday’s floor session, but not before the consideration and likely rejection of dozens of Democratic amendments Thursday, including one that would change the title of the bill to the Forced Pregnancy Act.

Yet another suggested change invokes the Walt Disney Corporation’s subversion of DeSantis’ takeover of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District, stipulating the law “shall take effect 21 years after the death of the last surviving descendant of King Charles III, King of England, who is alive on July 1, 2023.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousProposed land conservation expansion takes a step forward

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more