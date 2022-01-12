Ron DeSantis says he’d sign ‘very reasonable’ 15-week abortion ban

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’d be open to more restrictions on abortion Wednesday, signaling support for a controversial 15-week abortion ban bill, introduced this week in the Legislature.

“I have not seen that particular one, but obviously I’m supportive of 15 weeks. I mean, I think that’s very reasonable and I think that’s very consistent with, you know, being supportive of protecting life. So, we’ll work with them as they kind of get through that process, but I think that will be something that we’ll be able to sign, and I think a lot of people would be happy with that,” DeSantis told reporters in Bonita Springs.

The Governor had previously said his administration was “going to be welcoming” the legislation, but Wednesday’s comments represented a more specific endorsement of the potential legislative product.

“I haven’t looked at every single bill. I think if you look at what’s been done in some of these other states – I mean when you start talking about 15 weeks where you have really serious pain and heartbeats and all this stuff – having protections I think is something that makes a lot of sense,” the Governor said Tuesday.

The legislation (SB 146 and HB 5) would, notes the Associated Press, ban most abortions once the 15-week mark of pregnancy was passed. Sponsoring legislators Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Erin Grall have carried social conservative priority legislation before.

The AP notes the Florida legislation mirrors a 2018 bill from Mississippi that currently is facing a challenge in the United States Supreme Court. It does not go as far as a bill in Texas which bans abortion after six weeks and asserts a cause of action against abortion providers.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls supports the measure.

“The Florida House remains steadfast in our commitment to Florida’s children, both born and unborn,” Speaker Sprowls said. “HB 5 significantly narrows the available window for elective abortions while providing new resources and programs to reduce infant mortality in Florida.”

While Republicans appear poised to shepherd this legislation through, Democrats are signaling disgust.

“Governor DeSantis and his GOP allies don’t care about health and safety,” asserted Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in a fundraising email this week on the new legislation. “They don’t care about protecting life. The only purpose of a bill like this is to force women into giving birth, no matter the situation, no matter the risk, and no matter how much trauma it inflicts.”

Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, meanwhile, previewed the tone of the eventual floor debate in fiery comments to Democrats during a virtual rally event this week, saying “those who are trying to make 15 weeks look moderate are complete trash.”