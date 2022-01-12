LIBRE Initiative targets school choice, telehealth for Hispanic community

With the 2022 Legislative Session underway, the LIBRE Initiative wants lawmakers to take action they say will benefit the Hispanic community.

The LIBRE Initiative-Florida outlined its legislative agenda, including expanding school choice, easing regulations on independent contractors and expanding health care access with telehealth and pharmacist scope of practice.

“This year, we are committed to making Florida an even better place to live, work, start a business and raise a family,” said Alian Collazo, LIBRE-Florida’s deputy director of grassroots operations. “And we can do this by supporting pro-growth and pro-freedom policies, regardless of whether they are being championed by Republicans, Democrats, or Independents.”

The group also is also ready to back those priorities by mobilizing its activists, supporters and staff throughout the state.

“Our growing army of supporters and volunteers include working mothers, faith leaders, students and entrepreneurs who are all pursuing their version of the American Dream,” Collazo said. “They are prepared to hold our elected officials accountable to ensure that they are promoting policies expanding opportunity and prosperity for all — including our state’s vibrant and growing Hispanic community.”

The organization, which focuses on policy to empower the Hispanic community, pointed to polling that shows broad support for education freedom among Hispanic Floridians. LIBRE said they will call on lawmakers to expand educational freedom in all forms, including virtual education, to ensure Latino families can customize education plans that work for every child.

LIBRE also wants lawmakers to enact legislation allowing individuals to request agencies create a public and searchable list of their current and ongoing rule creations so that interested groups can see the intent on rule creation. LIBRE also wants lawmakers to slash regulations that make it harder for independent contractors to work in Florida.

Finally, the organization said it will promote policies such as “expanded access to quality, affordable health care, including pushing for audio-only telehealth and the expansion of pharmacist scope of practice, just to name a few.”