January 12, 2022
Alen Tomczak collects $20K in December for HD 66 bid
Alen Tomczak.

tomczak2
Berny Jacques still remains the highest total fundraiser.

While each House District 66 candidate raised more than $10,000 in December, Alen Tomczak took the top spot as the highest monthly fundraiser, besting opponents Berny Jacques and Jennifer Wilson.

Jacques still maintains the highest fundraising total among the three candidates, who are vying to succeed Rep. Nick DiCeglie.

Tomczak, a technical lead at Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base, raised $20,550 between his campaign and his affiliated political committee, Friends of Alen Tomczak. His campaign collected $3,550 in December, while his political committee raised $17,000.

“I want to thank the true conservatives who provided such significant support to our campaign during the month of December and across all of 2021,” Tomczak said in a statement. “I am proud to run on an America First message focused on lifting up the small-business owners, veterans, and students that make Pinellas County great, and I’m honored to see that so many proud Americans believe in our campaign and our message.”

Jacques was the second highest fundraiser this time around, raising $18,750 in December between his campaign and affiliated political committee, Florida Values Coalition.

Wilson also reported a high monthly haul, raising $13,100 last month, which includes $5,000 in self-funding.

Tomczak’s campaign reported five contributors, including three $1,000 donations, one of which was from insurance management company Uneekli LLC.

Tomczak’s political committee only had one donor in December, a $17,000 contribution from insurance management company Cardinal Covenant.

His campaign spent little this past month, dishing out $483, all on advertisements. Tomczak’s political committee spent $2,500 on event tickets at Pinellas County Rec.

Jacques’ campaign collected $8,250 from 20 donors, including five $1,000 donations from individuals like Les and Pam Muma, local philanthropists whose $25 million naming donation to the University of South Florida coined the school’s Muma College of Business.

Jacques’ affiliated committee, which raised $10,500, saw two contributors: $10,000 from the Brent Sembler Family Trust and another $500 from Mel Sembler, associated with the development firm The Sembler Company.

Jacques also spent little in December, listing $622 in campaign account expenses on processing fees and a contribution. His political committee did not report any expenditures.

Wilson reported a dozen contributors in December, including seven $1,000 donations from organizations like The Real Property, Probate and Trust Law PAC, Capitol Partners LLC, Focus on Florida’s Future, Floridians for Positive Change and Heartland Prosperity.

Wilson’s campaign only spent $164, all on processing fees.

So far, Jacques has raised $169,545 between his campaign and committee, Tomczak has collected $124,065 between his two funding sources and Wilson’s campaign has raised $102,655.

Jacques previously ran for HD 66 in 2018, losing the GOP Primary to DiCeglie.

HD 66 has a conservative advantage, with nearly 50,000 registered Republican voters as compared to just over 38,000 Democrats. The district also includes nearly 34,000 independent voters. The candidates are running to represent parts of northwest Pinellas County, including Clearwater Beach south to Indian Shores.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

