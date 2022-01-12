January 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lawmakers propose creation of Veteran Suicide Prevention Pilot Program

Jason DelgadoJanuary 12, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers sweet on proposal designating strawberry shortcake as state dessert, approve measure in PIE committee

APoliticalHeadlines

USDA January citrus forecast sees another projected dip in Florida production

HeadlinesTech

Jason Fischer bill targets Google, Apple ‘monopoly’ app fees

USA army uniform over national flag - studio shot
On average, more than 500 veterans commit suicide each year in Florida.

Florida may soon launch a Veteran Suicide Prevention Pilot Program under legislation sponsored by a bipartisan pair of lawmakers.

The proposals (HB 1351 and SB 1712) would require the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs to offer pertinent training to county and city veteran service organizations. According to the measures, the training would emphasize crisis counseling that is tailored to veterans.

Republican Sen. Danny Burgess — a member of the Army Reserve — and Democratic Rep. Ben Diamond are the bill sponsors.

“The epidemic of veteran suicide is both unacceptable and preventable. More than 1.5 million veterans call Florida home, and we owe them a debt of gratitude we can never fully repay,” Diamond said. “We have a responsibility to honor their service with the support they need to thrive. The Veteran Suicide Prevention Pilot Program will strengthen state and local efforts to improve veterans’ access to quality mental health care and end the veteran suicide epidemic.”

On average, more than 500 veterans commit suicide each year in Florida. There are signs, however, the issue is growing worse.

Despite a 2019 federal report suggesting veterans are committing suicide less, the Veteran Crisis Line — a 24/7 suicide prevention service — is reporting a dramatic increase in calls.

The nonprofit has logged a 7% increase in calls, 40% increase in online chats and 98% increase in texts since 2020. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has also reported an increase.

“The statistics tell a devastating story; our heroes need help,” said Burgess, the former Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs (FDVA). “Fortunately, Florida has committed to protecting those who protected us. Our Veteran Service Officers are on the frontlines every day as the first point of contact for veterans in crisis. This pilot program provides additional specialized training for our VSOs with an emphasis on suicide prevention.”

Notably, suicide prevention experts fear the COVID-19 pandemic will disproportionately impact vulnerable members of the state’s veteran community.

Speaking in June to the House Local Administration & Veterans Affairs Subcommittee, FDVA Executive Director James Hartsell listed increased isolation, ongoing fatigue and an uncertainty of the future as added stressors amid the pandemic. The chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, he suggested, further frustrated other veterans.

Major John Kieffer, a Vietnam veteran and Silver Star recipient, described the pilot program as a “critical” step in battling the veteran suicide epidemic.

“As an infantry combatant of the Vietnam War, I have not only experienced the emotional and moral injury that war inflicts, but also the loss of a friend, a fellow combat veteran, to suicide,” Kieffer said.

More than 1.5 million veterans and active-duty service members reside in Florida.

Post Views: 170

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAlen Tomczak collects $20K in December for HD 66 bid

nextRon DeSantis says once-expired rapid tests are back out the door, contingent on demand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Now live: The Winter 2022 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine featuring the Rising Stars of Florida Politics
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more