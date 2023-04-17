Buddy Dyer announces bid for 6th term leading Orlando

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will seek a sixth term leading the City Beautiful.

“Serving as your mayor and working with our Orlando community to move our city forward every single day has been the greatest honor and privilege of my life. And I’m proud of all we have accomplished,” Dyer posted on Facebook.

“But our work is not finished. We have big, shared plans to create more jobs, make housing more affordable, improve public safety, increase transportation accessibility, continue to promote smart and sustainable growth for the future, and fight for our values. That’s why I’m asking you to put your faith in me again this November. Today, we’re excited to announce the launch of our campaign. We hope you’ll join us as we continue to work together for the benefit of everyone who calls our beloved City Beautiful home.”

Dyer, a former Democratic state Senator, first won election as Mayor in 2003. The city held a Special Election that year after then-Gov. Jeb Bush tapped former Mayor Glenda Hood as his Secretary of State. He defeated Pete Barr with more than 57% of the vote.

He served in the Florida Senate from 1992 to 2002, including a three-year stint as Senate Democratic Leader. The Orlando native previously worked as an environmental engineer.

More recently, Dyer cruised to re-election over Orlando City Commissioner Sam Ings with 72% of the vote. He has consistently won re-election as Mayor by more than 20 percentage points.

If elected, he will be pushing a quarter century at City Hall. He was expected to seek re-election, though there is broad speculation he may retire after one more term.

In his official biography, Dyer touts support of Parramore Kidz Zone and My Brother’s Keeper Orlando. He also has overseen City Hall over two decades of growth, along with tragedies including the Pulse shooting in 2016, at the time the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

A General Election is scheduled for Nov. 7. If necessary, a runoff will be scheduled for Dec. 5. City Commission elections are also expected for Districts 2, 4 and 6.