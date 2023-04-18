April 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Catalytic converter antitheft measure revs toward final passage
Stock image via Adobe.

Anne GeggisApril 18, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Coral Gables Commission candidate Melissa Castro never voted until last week

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

John Rutherford becomes 6th Florida delegation member to endorse Donald Trump

HeadlinesInfluence

Senators seek pilot program, reporting requirements for earlier school start time bill

A catalytic converter (catalyst) installed on a modern car. Equipment for reducing harmful emissions into the atmosphere.
Law enforcement will have new tools to target those illegally dealing with the auto part with an eye to extract the precious metals inside.

New rules that will help law enforcement target the illegal catalytic converter trade were readied for final passage, with one more stop before the bill is ready for the Governor’s signature.

Democratic Rep. Joe Casello of Boynton Beach and Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins of St. Cloud have proposed the legislation (HB 185) identical to a measure the Senate passed last week. And Tuesday, Hawkins swapped out his legislation for the bill (SB 306) Republican Sen. Jim Boyd proposed and the Senate passed.

“This legislation is … an effort to help law enforcement crack down on catalytic converter theft while protecting the legal market for buying and selling catalytic converters,” Hawkins said.

In championing the effort to stop the market for stolen catalytic converters in its tracks, Boyd relayed how even the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile had fallen prey to this type of theft.

The bill restricts who can purchase the detached auto part and specifies what record-keeping legitimate dealers must maintain.

A catalytic converter is the part of the car that filters out harmful byproducts in exhaust gases and burns them up. It reduces harmful emissions and improves motor vehicles’ efficiency. But those functions are not what’s fueling the illegal trade.

The palladium and platinum in each converter’s core can be worth up to $1,000 on the black market, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A national crime ring discovered late last year was involved in the theft of $545 million in catalytic converters, according to the Justice Department. The difficulty in tracing these valuable items makes them even more attractive to criminals, testimony revealed.

In committee hearings, testimony revealed thieves had sometimes hit fleets of cars parked outside, making off with the auto part. This bill is modeled on a law that aimed to stop airbag theft.

Violating the law could mean up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCoral Gables Commission candidate Melissa Castro never voted until last week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories