John Rutherford becomes 6th Florida delegation member to endorse Donald Trump

A Jacksonville Republican is the sixth Florida Representative in Congress to endorse Donald Trump over former Ron DeSantis, a former Congressman.
“As a former Sheriff, I understand the importance of a fair and impartial system of justice. The systemic targeting of Americans with conservative ideals, especially our 45th President of the United States, disgraces our nation’s legacy,” asserted U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a four-term legislator and former chief lawman in Duval County.
“As strong Republicans, we must restore law, order, and justice to our country, and President Trump is the right person to do it. Under President Trump’s leadership, America was more safe, more secure, and more prosperous, and as the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump will Make America Great Again!”
This is the second time Rutherford crossed DeSantis in an endorsement process. In 2018, the Congressman picked Adam Putnam over DeSantis in the Primary, despite DeSantis representing an adjacent district that included neighboring St. Johns County.
Rutherford joins U.S. Reps. Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna and Cory Mills and Greg Steube in endorsing Trump, whose campaign says to expect even more endorsements to follow. Rutherford and Steube announced his support after DeSantis started calling members of the delegation asking them not to announce Trump endorsements, according to reporting by NBC News’ Matt Dixon.
We hear that Rep. Laurel Lee has just endorsed DeSantis, the sole Florida Congressmember to back him, meanwhile.
DeSantis is ducking questions about the tidal wave of Trump endorsements that have correlated with the Governor’s recent plunge in polls.
At a state press conference surrounding yet another crackdown on The Walt Disney Co., the Governor refused to answer a reporter’s request for comment on a number of Senate endorsements for the former President, who continues to enjoy momentum in 2024 Presidential Primary polls.
“This is a big announcement. I mean, honestly, you’re asking me about political process. I mean, why don’t we focus on this issue at hand?” DeSantis responded.
In addition to dozens of members of the House of Representatives choosing Trump, Senators also are making their positions known, including Marcia Blackburn and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Ted Budd of North Carolina, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Eric Schmitt of Missouri, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and J.D. Vance of Ohio.
Florida’s two Senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, have not endorsed in the 2024 race yet. Scott is unlikely to back DeSantis, contending he and the Governor do not talk.
In addition to Lee, DeSantis has been endorsed so far by two members of Congress, Kentucky’s Thomas Massie and Texas’ Chip Roy.
Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics contributed to this report.
