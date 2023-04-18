Greg Steube becomes fifth Florida Congressman to endorse Donald Trump

And then there were five.

U.S. Greg Steube on Monday endorsed Donald Trump for President in 2024. That makes him the fifth member of Florida’s Congressional Delegation to back Trump over Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Sarasota Republican appeared on Newsmax.

“He’s the only person that can reverse on Day One all these disastrous policies of the (Joe) Biden administration,” Steube said. “The type of things that have happened under the Biden administration never would have happened under Trump.”

While Steube initially referred to the former President as “Donald J. Chump,” a gaffe liberal commentators pounced upon on social media, the endorsement was an indisputable win in the battle between two Florida men for frontrunner status in 2024.

Steube was elected to Congress in 2016, the same year Trump won his first term in the White House. He also served almost two years in Congress with DeSantis before DeSantis resigned to run for Governor in late 2018.

Steube was also among the Republican members of the House who objected to certifying Biden’s election over Trump in 2020.

He follows U.S. Reps. Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna and Cory Mills in formally endorsing Trump for the GOP nomination.

Unlike those colleagues, Steube announced his support after DeSantis started calling members of the delegation asking them not to announce Trump endorsements, according reporting by NBC News’ Matt Dixon.

Florida currently boasts 20 Republican U.S. Representatives in the state’s 28-member U.S. House delegation. At this point, a quarter of those have publicly come out for Trump. None have endorsed DeSantis, who hasn’t officially entered the race but who remains the only Republican polling anywhere close to Trump.

Steube, himself a veteran, stressed national security issues including the withdrawal from Afghanistan among chief issues. He also said the America First movement driving conservative politics was built around Trump’s message.

“He’s widely supported in my district, widely supported in Florida, and I’m honored to add my endorsement to the long list of endorsements for President Trump,” Steube told Newsmax.

Asked specifically about choosing Trump over DeSantis, Steube cited a longer relationship.

“President Trump has always been there both personally and professionally,” Steube said.”I think the America First agenda is what people in Florida are looking for.

“Gov. DeSantis just recently got elected, he hasn’t even been re-elected for six months, and I would hope that he would continue to concentrate on the great job he’s doing as the Governor of the state of Florida.”