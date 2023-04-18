Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.18.23

Good Tuesday morning.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@BillScher: (Ron) DeSantis stans: he can’t attack (Donald) Trump about being indicted without sounding like a Democrat Trump: DeSanctimonious will help Paul Ryan push your grandma over a cliff

—@Emeritus: From Anheuser-Busch to Disney, DeSantis has emerged as the leading GOP figure who is willing to challenge corporate power and knowledgeable enough to do so. Contrast this to Republicans who couldn’t even back the Bud Light boycott.

—@EricCortellessa: “I’ve always been proud to live in Florida and I’ve never met another Floridian who isn’t proud to live in the Sunshine State,” @SenRickScott tells me, in a less-than-subtle dig at DeSantis. “We have great weather, low taxes, & pride in our state and our country and its history.”

—@DavidJollyFL: I’d suggest what you’re seeing from DeSantis and his followers is bravado, not pride. I’m 5th generation and I’ve always been proud of our state, proud of our people, our resources, and proud of the character we once had. I’m not proud of who we have become under this Governor.

—@Jason_Garcia: Wow: In answer to a question, DeSantis just implied that he wants to let Universal, SeaWorld and Legoland KEEP their exemptions from ride-safety regulations. Only Disney would lose its exemption.

—@Jason_Garcia: Can you imagine how hard Ron DeSantis would go after Disney if Disney called him Meatball Ron?

—@JimShull: I listened to Governor DeSantis regarding Walt Disney World and TWDC. Answering one accusation as an Imagineer, I was never instructed that the company goal was to indoctrinate children in any political or social view. This is insulting to my friends and colleagues.

Thank you @michellesalzman for carrying the @FLDFS agency bill that’ll do a lot for helping Floridians, also thank you Chair @bob_rommel for your support. 🇺🇸 💪 #FlaPol #Rockstar pic.twitter.com/7SIEsbXEPJ — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) April 17, 2023

Truly an honor to co-present last night’s veteran event “Make 22 Zero Again” at Mar a Lago. This event was to raise awareness of veteran suicides and help get support for those in need. Thank you President Trump, ⁦@kimguilfoyle⁩ and ⁦⁦@RonnyJacksonTX⁩ pic.twitter.com/OHp1mEv126 — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) April 17, 2023

—@ShevrinJones: Don’t let getting lonely make you reconnect with toxic people. You shouldn’t drink poison just because you are thirsty

The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is coming to @Disneyland during Pride Month in June! This separately ticketed event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community & allies will have themed entertainment, Disney characters, specialty menu items & more: https://t.co/Y6vOJ3QXms pic.twitter.com/j97sB1kHod — Disney (@Disney) April 17, 2023

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis announces new round of actions against Disney through Legislature, new board” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — DeSantis said he has authorized state agencies to increase regulatory oversight of Disney operations, such as the monorail system and amusement rides.

He suggested the DeSantis-controlled oversight Board could sell the Disney-run utility and negotiate with the state to use the company’s land for other purposes.

“Maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusement parks,’’ he said. “Someone even said like, maybe you need another state prison. Who knows? I mean, I just think that the possibilities are endless.”

The announcement comes two days before the newly named Central Florida Tourism Oversight District’s Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review a new proposal to strengthen its authority over planning, zoning and land development regulations for the special taxing district that operates the 39-square-mile property on which Walt Disney World exists.

DeSantis said the new board on Wednesday will declare the last-minute agreements signed by the old board with Disney void because they “have a plethora of legal infirmities.”

The proposed legislation, which is expected to be released later this week, will take the Governor’s fight to a new level by declaring the development agreements no longer lawful in Florida and potentially ordering the company to do what the state wants with its property.

“That’s a classic taking of property,” said J.C. Planas, a Miami lawyer who teaches about Disney’s special district in his local government law class at a South Florida law school. He said the Governor and legislators have attempted to portray the arrangement with Disney as unique when it is treated like any other taxing district in the state.

“A prison at Disney World? ‘Possibilities are endless,’ DeSantis says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Could there ever be a prison near the Most Magical Place on Earth? DeSantis suggested Disney’s special district could be used for other purposes when he spoke at a news conference near Disney World to announce lawmakers are working on new legislation to wrestle control back from Disney and add more oversight on Disney’s Monorails and theme park rides. DeSantis mused about the 40 square miles that make up the special district now known as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. “People are like, well, ‘What should we do with this land? Maybe create a state park? Maybe try to do more amusement parks,’” DeSantis said, before adding the prison quip.

“Florida should close tax loophole for Disney, Matt Gaetz says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep Gaetz is calling for the state to get rid of a tax loophole for The Walt Disney Co. “The Walt Disney Corporation benefits from a Florida tax code loophole that should be closed. Big businesses shouldn’t be able to use political influence and power to avoid paying their fair share. There is nothing whimsical about a tax cheat,” Gaetz wrote in an op-ed published online in the Orlando Sentinel. Gaetz, a Trump ally, is becoming more vocal in speaking out against DeSantis, who has targeted Disney in his cultural war battle.

“How did the Disney-DeSantis feud develop? A timeline from COVID-19 rules to culture wars” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — The long-running feud between DeSantis and The Walt Disney Co., started nearly two years ago when the company required its on-site employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Then, when it criticized the Governor over Florida’s legislation about restrictions in public schools about teaching and discussing gender identity and other issues, the Governor accelerated the feud.

“DeSantis’ director is literally cheering on LGBTQ parents fleeing Florida” via Prem Thakker of The National Review — Team DeSantis continues to demonize everyday Americans, this time targeting his own state’s residents. On Saturday, Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for DeSantis and potential 2024 presidential candidate, celebrated the idea of people fleeing Florida and the measures DeSantis has supported with the explicit goal of making their lives worse. In response to a headline that a majority of Florida LGBTQ parents are considering leaving the state in response to the repressive “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the DeSantis right hand had one simple reaction: Bye!

— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis has lots of plans to fight the Left — and none to preserve millions of Floridians’ health care” via Pema Levy of Mother Jones — Florida’s government is very busy. On Thursday, for example, they found time to pass a six-week abortion ban. But since convening in March, they’ve done nothing to prevent a possible looming human catastrophe, as hundreds of thousands of the state’s working poor will lose medical coverage over the next year. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Congress required states not to boot anyone from Medicaid during the public health emergency and kicked in extra money to cover that cost. That requirement ended on March 31, and the extra funding sunsets at the end of 2023. States now have a year to check enrollees’ eligibility and remove those who no longer qualify.

“’MAGA bullies’ get Lincoln Project skewering” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Two Florida men — Trump and DeSantis — are headlining the Lincoln Project’s latest one-minute video “Bullies” that features a gallery of goaders — along with a fresh crop of those fighting back. The political action committee known for sharp-edged spots skewering the MAGA movement is set to release its latest sendup Tuesday morning to millions of followers on social media as well as other platforms via a two-day, $5,000 digital ad buy targeting Tallahassee, Mar-a-Lago neighborhoods in Palm Beach County, Tennessee and Washington, D.C. The time is ripe to make this point, said Rick Wilson, Lincoln Project co-founder. The way the expulsion of two Tennessee lawmakers boomeranged to hit that state’s House Speaker Cameron Sexton proves it, he said.

To watch the video, please click on the image below:

“DeSantis wants to make it easier to execute criminals — with an eye toward Supreme Court” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Ahead of a likely presidential bid, DeSantis is leaning into a reliable campaign message: I’m tough on crime. At the Republican Governor’s urging, Florida’s GOP-controlled Legislature last week agreed to repeal a law that requires a unanimous jury verdict to sentence a defendant to death, a response to outrage over jurors who last fall blocked the death penalty for convicted Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz. The two death penalty measures are just a part of a series of criminal justice bills that DeSantis called for ahead of this year’s Session.

“Donald Trump fires back at DeSantis ‘gun-grabber’ attack ad” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Never Back Down PAC launched the ad during the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Indianapolis (not too long after the Florida Governor signed permitless carry legislation). Trump says the spot is an example of “Democrat Disinformation.” DeSantis didn’t show up at the NRA confab in Indiana because he was scared of getting booed, Trump says. “Nobody has been stronger for the 2nd Amendment than President Donald J. Trump, and yet, Ron DeSanctus took an advertisement this weekend saying, of all things, I was in agreement with Crazy Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, ‘NOT,’” Trump posted to Truth Social. “This weekend at the NRA Convention in Indianapolis, I had, by far, the biggest crowd and got, not even close, the most enthusiastic ovations.”

“DeSantis swears off Bud Light … but he’s a Guinness man anyway” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis continues to weigh in on battles in the ongoing culture war. Just hours after the Governor floated building a prison next to Disney World, he waded into the ongoing controversy regarding Bud Light and a controversial collaboration with trans actor and influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In comments exclusive to “The Benny Show,” the Governor vowed never to drink the domestic lager again before he offered another big reveal of his own; namely, that his favorite brew isn’t even American.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“House advances extension of local government loans, preemptions after hurricanes” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Local governments impacted by natural disasters could have access to an emergency loan program for another 15 years. But that could come with some limitations on how much jurisdictions can regulate construction after hurricanes and other events. “This bill is a response to the last few years of national disasters,” said Rep. Mike Giallombardo. Giallombardo’s district was savaged by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Lee County in September. In the wake of two massive hurricanes in 2022, the House Appropriations Committee (HB 7057) advanced a bill that would streamline recovery efforts for local government.

“Bill poised for passage would exempt DeSantis’ movements from public records” via Margie Menzel of WFSU — A bill is poised for passage in both chambers of the Legislature that would exempt the travel of top state officials from public records requests. It would erase all public records of DeSantis’ movements, including in his office at the Capitol and his home in the Governor’s Mansion. Rep. Jeff Holcomb sponsors the bill. It creates a public records exemption for all of DeSantis’ movements, for anyone to whom he loans the plane, and for whoever visits him in Tallahassee. What’s more, it would also be retroactive and go into effect with the Governor’s signature.

“House phosphogypsum reuse bill clears final Committee” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — A controversial proposal to look into using phosphogypsum as a road-building material is on its way to consideration by the full House. “This legislation will allow Florida to unlock the recycling potential of (phosphogypsum) and eliminate massive gypstacks as the only option for managing phosphogypsum, upon EPA approval,” Rep. Lawrence McClure said to the House Infrastructure Strategies Committee. The bill (HB 1191) sets out to accomplish several things, but primarily, it directs the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to look into the suitability of using phosphogypsum in road base, including consideration of existing and ongoing studies.

“Committee narrows House environmental package on wastewater nutrients” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — A House Committee narrowed the specification on nutrient reduction in an environmental package that generally takes aim at the state’s septic tanks and encourages movement to centralized sewer systems. Previously, the bill (HB 1379) banned new septic tanks in areas governed by basin management action plans (BMAPs) for the Banana River Lagoon, Central Indian River Lagoon, North Indian River Lagoon, and the reasonable assurance plan for the Mosquito Lagoon. In areas where a central sewer connection wasn’t possible, the developer could install septic tanks, if they remove at least 50% of nutrients compared to standard systems.

“Water protections axed from House fertilizer quality grant bill” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — One person’s human solid waste is another person’s fertilizer, but the quality of that fertilizer depends on the extent of refinement put into that solid waste or in the parlance of the industry, biosolids. There are Class AA, A and B biosolids, and legislation (HB 1405) on its way to the House floor encourages wastewater treatment facilities to pursue the higher-quality product. With more Class AA biosolids likely ending up on fields, they argue it’s necessary to know what effect that fertilizer is having on the water. “The grant program is subject to appropriation by the Legislature, and is meant to incentivize local community projects to accelerate Florida’s transition to higher levels of economically sustainable biosolid treatment,” Rep. Kaylee Tuck said.

“Bill language protects utilities from lawsuits following March ruling against FPL” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — A House panel Monday rewrote a bill dealing with natural disasters to include protections for utilities from lawsuits related to the loss of electrical service. The new bill language follows an appeals court decision in March upholding a class-action lawsuit against Florida Power & Light Co. for power lost during Hurricane Irma in 2017. Rep. Giallombardo, Chair of the House Energy Committee, told lawmakers in an Appropriations Committee hearing Monday that bill language is needed to protect utilities from frivolous lawsuits.

“House panel sends bill blocking local government input on replacement coastal buildings to floor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation that would give private developers a fast track to demolishing and replacing coastal buildings in storm-prone areas is headed to the House floor. The House Commerce Committee voted almost unanimously to advance an amended version measure (HB 1317). Those changes weren’t enough to quell the concerns of officials who worried the bill’s language would invite unrestrained redevelopment, replace historic sites, and irreversibly change the character of communities.

“Golf cart age limits ready to roll onto House floor” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Statutory ambiguity about how young is too young to drive a golf cart may be resolved soon if a new bill from Rep. Cyndi Stevenson becomes law. HB 949, approved by the House Infrastructure Strategies Committee, would ban young drivers from operating the carts on “certain roadways” (namely, public roads) unless they had driver’s licenses or learners’ permits that had not been suspended or revoked. “The bill is very narrow. It only applies to golf carts,” Stevenson said. “This bill will not save every child, but it will go a long way.” The bill would replace language in current law, which exempts golf cart drivers from license requirements altogether.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Marijuana legalization dead in Legislature for another year” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Another year has come and gone, with a cannabis legalization bill dead on the vine in the Legislature. Sen. Victor Torres’ measure (SB 1576) would have made adult-use cannabis legal for those at least 21 years old, establishing a so-called “Division of Cannabis Management” in the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to regulate the herb, including in concentrated and other derivative forms. Torres’ bill also contained equity provisions, including stipulating that a minority business enterprise would be given preference in a competitive application process. There was no House companion for the bill, and now legalization advocates will have to pin their hopes on a citizen initiative for the 2024 ballot.

“Big development: Bill sponsor says regulations on hemp are O.U.T., ‘Out’” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Over the past month, hemp entrepreneurs have traveled to the state Capitol to advocate against a proposal to regulate hemp-derived products that could potentially hurt the hemp industry. But Monday, many of those same professionals were cheering after the sponsor of the latest version of the bill removed any reference to limiting the THC dosage of those hemp-derived products. THC is the compound in the cannabis plant that can get you high. In a Committee meeting Monday, Manatee County House Republican Will Robinson said: “All caps are O.U.T., Out.”

“Legislation could see adult diabetics transition from finger pricks to glucose monitoring” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Finger pricks and blood glucose test strips could be a distant memory for as many as 43,000 Medicaid-eligible adults with diabetes under bills making their way through the Legislature this Session. That’s because those patients would have access to continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) instead. The monitors eliminate the need for diabetics to draw blood with a lancet to test their blood sugar levels. CGMs work through a tiny sensor inserted under the skin, usually via a small plastic disk or pod adhered to the abdomen or the back of the upper arm. A transmitter within the sensor wirelessly sends the information to a monitor, which can be a dedicated device or, in some cases, an app on a smartphone.

“House restricts grace period bill for rescinded car sales to used cars” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — The House has amended a bill to give car buyers who have a change of heart more time to return their purchases to apply only to used cars. Rep. Adam Botana said the changes were made at the request of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) and with input from tax collectors and car dealers. “Everybody’s happy. We’re a happy bill here,” Botana said. The bill gives used car buyers 60 days to renege on their purchase and requires the Department of Revenue to reimburse vehicle dealers any sales taxes, as long as those taxes have also been reimbursed to the consumer.

“Supermajority GOP Senate kills proposal to name road after Rush Limbaugh” via Florida Politics — A proposal to honor a fallen conservative talk radio giant died without a Committee hearing in the supermajority Republican Senate this year. Sen. Blaise Ingoglia filed legislation (SB 982) to name the section of Cortez Boulevard between U.S. 41 and S.R. 50 in Brooksville as “Rush Limbaugh Way.” However, the honor will have to wait at least another year. The naming would have been an honorary designation. “Rush Limbaugh is an American icon having inspired me, as well as tens of millions of Americans, to get involved in politics,” Ingoglia said at the time.

— MORE FROM CAPITOL —

“FSU, TCC programs affected by DeSantis, crackdown on Chinese-made drones” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — A new DeSantis administration rule took effect recently to forbid the popular DJI-manufactured drones (Da Jiang Innovations) and other foreign aircraft from being used by state agencies including colleges and universities. While the Florida State University Center for Disaster Risk Policy’s drone team currently has 35 operational drones, 14 others have been stashed away on its shelves because of the new law. Out of the 14 banned drones, most of them are DJI drones the team used to help during significant events such as the Surfside condo collapse.

Orange County Democrats blast latest turn in DeSantis v. Disney saga — Central Florida lawmakers are criticizing DeSantis’ latest plan to punish Disney, which he announced during a news conference in Orlando. “I’m focused on passing the Tyre Sampson Act to keep Floridians and visitors safe on amusement park rides. Public safety shouldn’t be used as a weapon against any theme Park as part of political punishment,” said Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis. “I think the Governor should focus his attentions more on issues that matter to the pocketbooks of Floridians.” Rep. Anna V. Eskamani said DeSantis’ latest action “has nothing to do with corporate accountability and everything to do with his own ego and attempt to get a ‘win’ for his GOP base.” And Rep. Rita Harris said she is “concerned that the punitive actions of the Governor will have unintended consequences on Florida’s vibrant tourism industry which will, in turn, have a negative impact on the state’s economy, overall.”

Lauren Book praises Senate plan for including diaper sales tax cut — Senate Democratic Leader Book praised the Senate tax cut plan for including a permanent sales tax cut on diapers and incontinence products. “After years of fighting for Florida families, we made history in 2022 by eliminating the sales tax on diapers for one year. This was an incredible start — but we knew we needed to do more to provide permanent relief for families of young children and to ensure adult incontinence products are included,” she said. “I am proud of our bipartisan work on this year’s Senate tax package which now includes tax relief for baby diapers and incontinence products for Floridians of all ages — because essential health and hygiene items should not be taxed, and Florida families should not be forced to choose between filling up their gas tank, putting food on the table, or buying needed diapers.”

AFP-FL releases video supporting Education Savings Accounts — Americans for Prosperity-Florida is releasing a video praising the Governor and lawmakers following the enactment of the universal school voucher law. AFP-FL has been a longtime advocate of ESAs and was a vocal supporter of the “transformative” school choice bill. “Under the state’s new school choice law, all Florida children will have access to a quality education that aligns with their unique learning abilities, paving the way to an even brighter future for every child in the state. As this becomes a reality for Florida, we’re proud to thank the lawmakers who worked with us to pass great policy this Session,” said AFP-FL state director Skylar Zander.

To watch the video, please click on the image below:

“Grassroots LGBTQ group mounts online push to stop bills in Tallahassee” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — At school, the doctor, the bathroom or live performances, the 2023 Session has introduced bills that LGBTQ advocates see as rolling back progress. So, one organization has programmed a pushback into a few keyboard clicks. South Florida-based Safeguarding American Values for Everyone (SAVE) is sending out a code red, asking 26,000 subscribers to its emailed newsletter to contact their lawmakers and make their displeasure with three particular bills known now. “This is the worst Legislative Session I’ve seen in my lifetime,” said SAVE Executive Director Orlando Gonzales. “It feels like it’s one thing and then another and another — like we’re playing whack-a-mole.”

“Churches fear Florida immigration bill would ‘criminalize’ charity” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — Immigration and social justice have always sparked wide-ranging discussions among Josue Carbajal’s parishioners. At the Living Grace Church in Polk County, its 100 members are largely from Mexico, Central America, and Puerto Rico. So, when they heard about a state Senate bill that could potentially harm those who hire, house, or transport immigrants without legal status, Carbajal said, his parishioners felt uncomfortable. “Where’s our religious freedom?” asked Carbajal, the church’s pastor. Many of his parishioners in Mulberry, about 33 miles east of Tampa, provide transportation to newcomers and community members.

“Republican Primary field emerges to represent Palm Beach County House district” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Real estate business owner Brandon Cabrera is officially running to represent an inland Palm Beach County district in the Legislature. Cabrera, a Republican and owner of Brand X Company, will compete in the GOP Primary against Chris Mitchell, a Republican whose LinkedIn profile shows he is a vice president and Norcom Mortgage branch manager. The winner would take on the incumbent, Rep. Katherine Waldron. Similar to Mitchell, Cabrera is a supporter of DeSantis’ vision. Both Republicans are first-time candidates.



—STATEWIDE —

Homeowners’ policies hit with another assessment — A new fee will be tacked on to Florida property insurance premiums to cover the cost of insurer insolvencies, starting in October. Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky penned an order approving a 1% assessment last week. The assessment was requested by the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association about two months after United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. entered receivership. The assessment will be used to cover the cost of claims made against the insurer. FIGA will take out $150 million in short-term loans to pay outstanding claims and will issue as much as $750 million in bonds to cover additional claims and financing costs. The 1% assessment will remain in effect until all bonds have been paid.

“Florida removes more than 32,000 COVID-19 cases from tally without explanation” via Chris Persaud of the Palm Beach Post — Florida has removed more than 32,000 COVID-19 cases from its official tally without explaining why. The state Department of Health said in its biweekly report that 7,537,137 residents since the beginning of the pandemic had been infected by the disease. It claimed 7,569,449 on March 31. The cut is equivalent to 17% of infections the state has logged so far this year. A Department representative could not be immediately reached for comment late Friday when it posted its report. The report did not explain the decrease. The Department has posted nothing on its Twitter page since Thursday and nothing on its Facebook page since Jan. 13.

“Florida schools warn graduation rates could see ‘serious dip’” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — School leaders in Florida are raising alarms about potentially thousands of students failing to graduate with their peers this year due to more stringent standards that are finally being implemented after delays amid the pandemic. Campuses across the state are bracing for double-digit declines in graduation rates that could mark the sharpest downturn Florida has seen in years, all coming in the aftermath of COVID-19 upending public education. Superintendents are calling on lawmakers or state education officials to postpone the changes, but it’s unclear at this point if action will be taken to alter the graduation landscape before the year ends.

“Florida has less time than we thought before we flood” via John Burr in the Orlando Sentinel — Florida has long been considered one of the U.S. states most threatened by a warming climate. Two recent climate studies raise that threat level further. A quickly warming Gulf of Mexico is driving a faster-than-expected rise in sea levels along the Gulf and across the east coast of Florida and the southeastern U.S., according to two recently published studies by climate scientists. The studies, reported on by The Washington Post, concluded that since approximately 2010, sea level rise has accelerated along the Southeast and Gulf coasts, in some cases twice as fast as the ocean has risen as measured by a global average.

“AI is the future of Florida’s agriculture, says an industry leader ahead of an Orlando conference” via Jessica Meszaros of WUSF — Monday through Wednesday, agriculture businesspeople and academics developing new artificial intelligence technologies are coming together in Orlando for a conference. Agriculture lags behind most other major industries in terms of integrating data management through artificial intelligence, but it’s catching up very quickly, according to J. Scott Angle, the senior vice president at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. He said AI robots can help during labor shortages for crop picking, as well as save money on irrigation and pesticide application.

“Florida gas prices likely to rise again after oil price hike” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida motorists enjoyed small savings at the pump last week, but they shouldn’t expect it to last long. Gas prices in the Sunshine State averaged $3.56 per gallon Sunday. That price point, two cents cheaper than the 2023 high reached a week before, could grow more expensive soon as oil costs rise again. The price of crude oil increased 2% last week to a new 2023 high of $83.26 per barrel on the belief that easing U.S. inflation could ease pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. That could be bullish for gas demand. In the short-term, it could also lead to around a five-cent increase at the pump.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Kevin McCarthy proposes one-year debt ceiling increase tied to spending cuts” via Catie Edmondson and Jim Tankersley of The New York Times — Speaker McCarthy proposed a one-year debt ceiling increase paired with a set of spending cuts and policy changes, backing down substantially from earlier demands but making clear that Republicans would not raise the borrowing limit to avert a catastrophic debt default without conditions. McCarthy said House Republicans would vote “in the coming weeks” on a measure that would lift the debt ceiling in exchange for freezing spending at last year’s levels while enacting stricter work requirements for social programs and a host of regulatory rollbacks. The plan, which would be dead on arrival in the Senate, would set the stage for yet another fiscal confrontation just as the presidential campaign hits a critical period.

“Chuck Schumer pans McCarthy’s one-year debt ceiling extension as ‘terrible idea’” via Alexander Bolton of The Hill — Schumer panned McCarthy’s proposal to extend the nation’s debt ceiling until May 2024 as a “terrible idea,” making it clear to everyone in Washington that Democrats don’t want to debate the issue again before the next election. McCarthy formally unveiled his proposal to lift the debt ceiling for one year in exchange for a cap on nondefense discretionary spending and other reforms in a speech Monday to the New York Stock Exchange.

“Pentagon culls classified document distribution list after intelligence leak” via Roxana Tiron and Jenny Leonard of Bloomberg — The Pentagon has started culling distribution lists for sensitive national security information after a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman with a junior job was charged in the biggest U.S. intelligence leak in a decade, spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Monday. Initial findings from the Defense Department’s review of the leak are due in 45 days, Singh told reporters at the Pentagon. It will assess who has access to sensitive information across the world and seek to strike the balance between ensuring that the military and civilians have information needed to do their jobs but only what they need to know she said.

“Republicans line up against replacing Dianne Feinstein on critical Committee” via Burgess Everett and Katherine Tully-McManus of POLITICO — Senate Republicans are preparing to stop a temporary replacement for the ailing Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee this week, a move with significant ramifications for Democrats’ ability to confirm federal judges. Senate Majority Leader Schumer said he wants to quickly sub in another Senator for Feinstein, whose absence from the Judiciary panel is hampering Democrats’ ability to easily confirm more of Joe Biden’s nominees to the federal bench. But just one Republican can object to executing that move quickly, and the GOP opposition is overflowing.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Judge denies Trump’s request for delay in trial involving rape allegation” via John Wagner and Shayna Jacobs of The Washington Post — A federal judge on Monday denied a bid by Trump to delay a civil trial involving a rape allegation by author E. Jean Carroll against the former President, rejecting a contention that a “cooling off” period is needed after Trump’s arraignment this month in a criminal case related to hush money payments to an adult-film star. In an order, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said the trial will begin in Manhattan on April 25 as planned. Lawyers for Trump argued that the postponement was needed because of the “deluge” of publicity and “prejudicial media coverage concerning [Trump’s] unprecedented indictment and arraignment.”

“In defense of Trump, House GOP targets Alvin Bragg with hearing on New York crime” via Shayna Jacobs and John Wagner of The Washington Post — House Republicans and a parade of Republican-picked witnesses assailed Manhattan District Attorney Bragg as being soft on violent crime at a hearing designed to undercut the prosecutor in pressing charges against Trump related to hush money payments to an adult-film actress. House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, a staunch Trump ally, opened the four-hour hearing with a broadside against Bragg, claiming he is more interested in pursuing a “radical political agenda” than upholding the law. Even before it began, Democrats branded the hearing as a political stunt at odds with reality. Bragg has described New York as “the safest big city in America” — and one that on a per capita basis compares favorably with the largest city in Jordan’s district.





—2024 —

“Why Joe Biden has slow-walked his way to a 2024 run” via Shane Goldmacher and Reid J. Epstein of The New York Times — Biden’s seemingly off-the-cuff remark at an airport in Ireland on Friday that he would announce his campaign “relatively soon” was the kind of tantalizingly vague comment that could be read by his aides and others as either a reaffirmation that he was in no particular hurry to announce or a sign of gathering momentum. Behind the scenes, advisers and allies are weighing how soon the President should set in motion a re-election operation, an announcement that will surprise no one but will signal the start of a challenging new phase of his presidency.

“DeSantis — not Trump — leads Biden in battleground states,” via Alex Roarty of McClatchy DC — DeSantis narrowly leads Biden in the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, according to a poll of a hypothetical matchup between the two men in the 2024 presidential race. The same survey, however, finds Biden leading Trump in the two swing states, albeit by tight margins. The poll, conducted from April 11 through April 13 by GOP firm Public Opinion Strategies, should bolster the argument from many DeSantis supporters that the Florida Republican is more electable than the former President.

“Marsha Blackburn endorses Trump over DeSantis” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Blackburn is endorsing Trump for President. The Tennessee Republican is the latest sitting Senator to back the former President over Gov. Ron DeSantis and several other major Republican candidates who have formally launched a run. “Under President Trump, our economy was booming, gas prices were low, and inflation was under control. Our border was secure, our adversaries feared us, and our military was strong,” Blackburn posted on social media.

“DeSantis punts when asked about Trump Senate endorsements” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis isn’t willing to talk about a wave of Senate endorsements for Trump. At a state news conference surrounding Disney, the Governor refused to answer a reporter’s request for comment on a number of endorsements for Trump, who continues to enjoy momentum in 2024 Presidential Primary polls. “This is a big announcement. I mean, honestly, you’re asking me about (the) political process. I mean, why don’t we focus on this issue at hand?”

“Florida GOP forms “Make America Florida” committee to shape national platform” via Josh Miller of The Florida Standard — Today, Florida Republican Party Chair Christian Ziegler announced the Make America Florida committee, an effort by the Florida GOP to shape the 2024 National Republican Party Platform. Ziegler says DeSantis and the Florida Legislature lead the nation on issues that affect everyday Americans. “When I visit any of the other 49 states, I always hear that they want more Florida in their state, and it ain’t the sunshine and beaches they are talking about,” Ziegler said. “There is a strong hunger for Florida Freedom, which is why I have launched the Florida GOP Make America Florida Committee.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Broward schools estimate $8M in storm damage” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward schools face an estimated $8 million in damage from last week’s rain and flooding, the district reports. That’s significantly higher than the $2 million the district estimated last week. District maintenance crews worked during the weekend to get all schools open Monday, even those with heavy damage, spokesperson John Sullivan said. All schools were closed Thursday and Friday due to damage and flooding that made some school locations inaccessible last week. “With the level of rain that fell in a short period of time, getting to those buildings immediately proved to be challenging, but even under those circumstances our teams were able to deploy quickly and efficiently worked throughout the weekend,” Sullivan said.

“A Broward judge’s hug raises real bias questions” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — The Florida Supreme Court advises judges not to do a whole raft of things. Displaying bias is a big no-no. The court embraced that important legal principle when it removed Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer from a death penalty case because of the disappointment she showed after a jury’s split vote spared the Parkland mass killer from execution. Among the ways she made that obvious was her actions on the day she sentenced the Parkland school shooter last November. “Judge Scherer left the bench and, while still in her judicial robe, exchanged hugs with the victims’ families and members of the prosecution team,” justices wrote in an April 13 opinion.

“Fear of flooding in Fort Lauderdale: ‘Think I’ll sell it and walk away. I’m too old for this.’” via Susannah Bryan, Joe Cavaretta, and Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Alan Edward stood on his front porch Monday watching pump trucks suck up knee-deep water from the street in front of his Fort Lauderdale home. Edward and his wife, who is sick with cancer and can’t leave the back room, have lived in the home for 20 years. “I lost everything again,” Edward, 76, said in a weary voice as he surveyed his waterlogged property on Melrose Circle. “Water came through every door. We got no money to fix. I have no flood insurance. I was told this is not a flood zone. Think I’ll sell it and walk away. I’m too old for this.”

“Joe Carollo federal trial shifts to Miami as Fort Lauderdale recovers from record rainfall” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — The trial of Miami Commissioner Carollo, accused in a federal lawsuit of abusing his authority to target Little Havana businesses, is moving south to Miami — at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith told attorneys representing Carollo and business owners William Fuller and Martin Pinilla that the trial will be moved to Miami’s federal courthouse until further notice because of the cleanup following the historic downpour that flooded much of downtown Fort Lauderdale, where the trial began early last week. The Broward County jury has already chosen to hear the case, the judge said, would be accommodated with transportation to Miami. It was unclear whether the move would last the duration of the trial.

“Brightline begins two-week nighttime closing of St. Lucie River railroad bridge in Stuart” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Nighttime closing of the St. Lucie River railroad bridge began Sunday, as Brightline started rehabilitation work on the span, one of the last major steps in completing its passenger service between Miami and Orlando International Airport. The nighttime closings are a precursor to a three-week, round-the-clock shutdown of the 98-year-old bridge, which is to start May 1. The nighttime closures — 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. — will continue through April 28. During those times, the drawbridge will remain in the down position, blocking any vessel requiring an opening. Daytime bridge operations will be unaffected during the two-week stretch, Brightline said.

“North Miami launches ‘inclusion-focused’ tech entrepreneurship initiative” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — North Miami is giving its innovators a boost. On Wednesday, the city is launching Nomi Tech, an initiative to promote economic development in the region through the support of technology-driven startups. The program will include entrepreneur education programming through a founder-focused entrepreneurship “boot camp” of workshops facilitated by the Lightship Foundation, which supports and provides resources to minority-led tech startups. It’s an “inclusion-focused,” eight-point plan North Miami officials devised to launch the city to the competitive forefront of Greater Miami’s tech ecosystem, North Miami Vice Mayor Mary Estimé-Irvin said in a statement.





— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Buddy Dyer files to run for sixth full term as Orlando Mayor” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Dyer, Orlando’s longest-serving Mayor, is mounting another run for the city’s top elected job, he announced Monday. In social media posts, Dyer announced his bid for a sixth full term as Mayor, an office he was first elected to in 2003. “Serving as your Mayor and working with our community to move our city forward has been the greatest honor & privilege of my life. I’m proud of all we have accomplished — but our work is not finished,” he tweeted. “That’s why I’m asking you to put your faith in me again this November.”

“‘Spring has sprung:’ Orlando home sales heat up, report says” via Trevor Fraser of the Orlando Sentinel — After a major slump in January, Orlando home sales continued to rise in March, a sign that the spring selling season is getting underway, according to a new report. Sales were up 31.1% in March from February, and new listings rose by 22.1%, according to the latest report from the Orlando Regional Realtor Association, which looks at sales from Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Lake counties. Homes also spent an average of 57 days on the market, more than twice as much as the same time last year, but down from 62 days in February. “Spring has sprung in the Central Florida housing market,” said association President Lisa Hill in a written statement.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa Bay is among metros with the lowest unemployment rates in the U.S.” via Devonta Davis of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Tampa Bay is among the top five metros with the lowest unemployment rates in the U.S. Nationally, the jobless rate was at 3.5% in March, a slight decline from 3.6% in February. Overall, Florida is home to three metros with the lowest unemployment rates in the country. Tampa Bay had the third-lowest unemployment rate at 2.5%, trailing Miami at 2.2% but ahead of Orlando at 2.6%. Florida’s unemployment rate has decreased by 0.7% over the year and has remained lower than the nation for 28 consecutive months since November 2020.

“After ‘toilet to tap,’ Tampa turns to Plan C for wastewater disposal” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — The city of Tampa has a new idea for disposing of its treated wastewater, send it to the region’s drinking water supplier, Tampa Bay Water. The regional utility, which provides drinking water to Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties, and the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg and New Port Richey, was non-committal about accepting 50 million gallons a day of Tampa’s reclaimed water. “Use all of it. We don’t care what you do with it,” Tampa Bay Water General Manager Charles Carden said Monday in describing Tampa’s offer. It marks the third proposal from the city to change how it uses its reclaimed water, which is now piped into Tampa Bay.

“Tampa Bay Republicans strike unlikely alliance with progressive Democrat Lynn Hurtak” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Politics can sometimes make strange bedfellows. Such is the case in the most contentious Tampa City Council race this election cycle between incumbent Hurtak and former Sen. Janet Cruz. Both are registered Democrats, though the race is technically nonpartisan. However, Hurtak is widely regarded as the more progressive choice, while Cruz is seen as the more centrist option. Despite that, a group of Tampa Bay area “conservatives” are throwing their weight not so much behind Hurtak, but in opposition to Cruz. The Front Line Patriots Fund bankrolled a more than minute-long digital advertisement blasting Cruz.

Whoa — “Tampa lawyer arrested after firing shots in home during argument, records show” via Tony Marrero of the Tampa Bay Times — A Tampa trial lawyer who gained national notoriety for suing nursing homes is facing criminal charges after firing two shots inside his South Tampa mansion during a domestic dispute this week. Police on Monday arrested James Lewis Wilkes II, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, and misdemeanor battery. The woman involved in the incident also might be prosecuted, police said. Wilkes called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. and said a woman had hit him in the face during an argument in the home they share on the 400 block of South Royal Palm Way in the Beach Park neighborhood.

My neighborhood — “Delays clog only way on and off St. Petersburg island neighborhood” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The only way in and out of Tanglewood, a neighborhood island in Shore Acres that is home to 96 residences, is over a bridge that’s been under construction for almost a year. The Bayou Grande Boulevard bridge, built in 1950, needed to be replaced. Residents accepted the construction’s inconvenience. But they’ve noticed that more often than not, no work is getting done. Days have gone by with no crew working on-site. Meanwhile, the temporary one-lane setup for construction has residents worried for the safety of both pedestrians and drivers. “Half the time they’re not even working,” said resident Sandy Alderson. “I would say they work less than half the time.”

“How about some pickleball under those Tampa Bay highway overpasses?” via Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times — The space under a highway overpass can be pretty underwhelming — sidewalks, maybe some litter, pretty much a place to pass through. But not so at one particular underpass beneath the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway that runs between Tampa and the east county suburbs. There, canines regularly romp and wrestle at the shady, sprawling Deputy John Kotfila Jr. Memorial Dog Park, a fenced and turf-lined neighborhood amenity between downtown Tampa and Ybor City under the hum of the traffic above.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“What Donna Deegan must do in Thursday’s debate” via A.G. Gancarski of Jacksonville Today — Who needs to win Thursday’s debate between Daniel Davis and Deegan in the mayoral race? The answer depends on how you look at it. One analysis would suggest that Davis needs it more. Deegan was 15 points ahead of him in the March election, while an April Frederick Polls survey commissioned by her campaign suggests that she is still up 8 points in a binary runoff. The R+6 sample is intended to approximate a worst-case scenario for Democratic turnout, which historically underperforms the party’s registration edge. The poll suggests that she is drawing one in every five GOP voters who went for non-Davis candidates in the March Election.

“Andrew Gillum trial Day One: Jury selection, possible witnesses and an appeal to raise $1M” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Jury selection began this morning on the first day of the trial of Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks on public corruption charges. Gillum and Lettman-Hicks, his longtime mentor and owner of P&P Communications, are charged with illegally soliciting campaign donations and pocketing them in their own accounts. Gillum also is charged with lying to the FBI about gifts undercover FBI agents gave him during a 2016 trip to New York City.

“Candidate field grows as challengers line up to face Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr in 2024” via Andrew Caplan of The Gainesville Sun — Three new candidates have filed to run for sheriff of Alachua County this month, including Watson. The new filers already bring the total number of candidates to four for the 2024 Election. Watson, Pamela Marshall-Koons, Latrell Simmons, Tyrone R. Johnson Jr., all Democrats, have thrown their name into the ring to become the region’s most powerful locally elected official, campaign documents show.

“Perdido Key lacks safety protocols to educate visitors. Officials want that to change.” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — The tragic drowning of a teenager and recent string of rescues from the gulf on Perdido Key is prompting Escambia County leaders to make changes to safety protocols to ensure visitors are getting current and consistent information about surf and weather conditions. The changes could be the first of many public safety additions to Perdido Key. Rip currents led to two rescue calls on Perdido Key on April 6. The first call resulted in emergency crews rescuing three adults and four children. Four of the seven people were taken to the hospital and 16-year-old Bryce Brooks of Atlanta died trying to save others who were struggling in the riptides.

“What you need to know: FDOT offers details of Brooks Bridge replacement project” via Tina Harbuck of The Destin Log — More than 120 people got the chance to see what the Brooks Bridge Replacement Project will look like during an open house event Thursday evening conducted by the Florida Department of Transportation on Okaloosa Island at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center. The open house was held online as well as in person. A representative from the FDOT said about 280 people registered for the event and a little more than 120 visited in person. Visitors got the chance to watch a video that depicted some of the history behind Brooks Bridge as well as what the new project will entail. Those in attendance were able to walk around and view large renderings of what the new bridge will look like.

“FSU, FAMU law school’s bar exam results show decreased scores in first-time passage rates” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — After test-takers across the state who hope to become lawyers recently took the Florida Bar exam in February, results show that Florida State University and Florida A&M University’s Colleges of Law passing scores took a plunge compared to last year. While 78.9% of FSU’s graduates passed after taking the exam for the first time in February 2022, the percentage dropped to 66.7% of the law school’s students passing this year during their first time, according to the Florida Board of Bar Examiners.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Over 53,000 people moved to the Sarasota-Manatee area from 2020-22, census data shows” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The population of the Sarasota-Manatee area continues to surge as retirees flock to the region and workers relocate here. Sarasota and Manatee counties grew by a collective 53,611 people from July 2020 to July 2022, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates. The bureau released the 2022 population data for counties in late March. The two counties experienced a significant bump in population during the pandemic, continuing the growth of the 2010s. The total number of people living in the region increased by 131,435 between 2010 and 2020, according to official census counts. Sarasota County’s population grew by 26,079 from 2020 to 2022 — a 6% rise, according to census estimates.

“A consultant with Hillsdale College ties could land a contract with Sarasota schools” via Kerry Sheridan of WUSF — The Sarasota School Board is set to vote Tuesday on a $28,000 consulting contract with a new and little-known company called Vermilion. The consultant is Jordan Adams, a former employee of Hillsdale College, a conservative Christian school in Michigan. The latest iteration of the draft contract, posted online, shows Adams would be asked to deliver a district improvement study after visiting a few classrooms and gaining access to a range of district documents, including lists of textbooks, library books, lesson plans, guidance counseling practices, collective bargaining agreements, and more. “I’m not entirely confident that American education as a whole is necessarily moving in the right direction,” Adams told the board via Zoom at a workshop on April 4.

“Army Corps seeks input on potentially huge Collier flood control project: 5 things to know” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Naples Daily News — With 37 miles of Gulf coastline, water is key to Collier County’s appeal ― and its vulnerability. Last August, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers re-started the clock on a $3 million, three-year study of how it might help the low-lying county reduce coastal flood risk. The project’s mouthful of a name aside, the aim of the Collier County Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study is simple: to keep people and property safe from storm surge. Neither the study nor any resulting plans will be dictated from on high, Corps officials promise. They want input from citizens, neighborhoods, nonprofits, homeowner associations and others, they say, which they’ll use to shape their work.

— TOP OPINION —

“The ‘diploma divide’ is the new fault line in American politics” via Doug Sosnik for The New York Times — Americans have always viewed education as a key to opportunity, but few predicted the critical role it has come to play in our politics. What makes the “diploma divide,” as it is often called, so fundamental to our politics is how it has been sorting Americans into the Democratic and Republican Parties by educational attainment. College-educated voters are now more likely to identify as Democrats, while those without college degrees — especially white Americans, but increasingly others as well — are now more likely to support Republicans.

The impact of education on voting has an economic as well as a cultural component. The confluence of rising globalization, technological developments and the offshoring of many working-class jobs led to a sorting of economic fortunes, a widening gap in the average real wealth between households led by college graduates compared with the rest of the population, whose levels are near all-time lows.

This new class-based politics oriented around the education divide could turn out to be just as toxic as race-based politics. It has facilitated a sorting of America into enclaves of like-minded people who look at members of the other enclave with increasing contempt.

— OPINIONS —

“Florida’s anti-DEI campaign will hurt its economy” via Milka Milliance for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — DeSantis believes he can reach the White House by being hostile, in both word and deed, toward Black people, migrants and the LGBT+ community. His “anti-woke” campaign may be effective at stimulating his political base, but it is bad news for business — especially cutting-edge industries of the future. As a Miami-based consultant, I work with companies across the country to help them to understand our nation’s increasingly diverse workforce and to create diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies that position them to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

“New utility legislation will increase financial strain on older Floridians” via Jeff Johnson for Florida Politics — AARP Florida often hears from our members and others across the state who are actively struggling with rising costs of living. From the price of groceries to fuel and housing, everything is going up. These increased costs include our utility bills. To make matters worse, elected officials in Tallahassee are moving legislation that will allow utility companies to charge more for the power we already use. Senate Bill 1162 and House Bill 821 will allow Florida utility companies to earn a profit on higher-cost fuel sources, including hydrogen and renewable natural gas. Fuel costs have always been passed through directly to consumers without allowing utilities to profit; now lawmakers want us to pay to line the pockets of utility companies and their executives.

AmeriHealth Caritas contributes $100K to Hope Florida — Health care company AmeriHealth Caritas has donated $100,000 to Hope Florida — A Pathway to Prosperity. The initiative, which is led by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, helps Floridians overcome barriers and achieve goals to reach prosperity. The contribution helped the initiative expand from a regional effort to one that benefits the entire state. “AmeriHealth Caritas is dedicated to making high-quality, compassionate care accessible to Floridians while also supporting and improving local communities,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Regional President Kathy Warner. “Hope Florida has helped so many families achieve prosperity and economic self-sufficiency, and we’re proud to support this program and help even more Floridians in need live healthier, happier lives.”

