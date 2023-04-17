Donald Trump fires back at Ron DeSantis ‘gun-grabber’ attack ad

Donald Trump is returning fire after a shot from a Ron DeSantis-supportive Super PAC.

The Never Back Down PAC launched the ad during the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Indianapolis (and not too long after the Florida Governor signed permitless carry legislation).

Trump claims the spot is an example of “Democrat Disinformation” and adds that DeSantis didn’t show up at the NRA confab in Indiana because he was scared of getting booed.

“Nobody has been stronger for the 2nd Amendment than President Donald J. Trump, and yet, Ron DeSanctus took an advertisement this weekend saying, of all things, I was in agreement with Crazy Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, ‘NOT,'” Trump posted to Truth Social.

“Wow, that’s like Democrat Disinformation! This weekend at the NRA Convention in Indianapolis, I had, by far, the biggest crowd and got, not even close, the most enthusiastic ovations. I was there, in person. DeSanctus didn’t even show up — Was concerned he would be booed!”

The 82-second ad contends that “Trump promised NRA members that he’d have their back. But when Second Amendment rights came under attack, Trump abandoned us. On guns, Trump stood with liberal Democrats.”

The spot includes the former President taunting the gun rights group and Republican politicians who march in lockstep with it.

“Some of you people are petrified of the NRA. You can’t be petrified. They have great power over you people. They have less power over me. I don’t need them,” Trump says at one point.

Trump is directly quoted here in support of “red flag laws,” which permit concerned parties to petition the government to remove firearms from people judged to be a danger to themselves or others. Trump is linked to Democrats such as U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, painted in the ad as supportive of “rules and regulations for purchasing” and “changing the age from 18 to 21” for gun purchases.

“Trump cut and run like a coward,” the narration contends. “Trump the gun grabber doesn’t deserve a second chance.”

While DeSantis was not at the NRA meeting, Trump ensured the Governor was not forgotten, mentioning his leads in various polls.

Trump vowed to stay on the attack against DeSantis and other reeling opponents.

“You know, the only way we can lose is if we go prevent defense. Do you agree? Do you know what that means? In football, where they’re holding the team to no score, and then they go prevent the last two minutes, and they lose the game. We will never go prevent.”

DeSantis had an opportunity to address Trump during a press conference Monday, but demurred, saying the question about recent endorsements for the former President was one of “political process.”