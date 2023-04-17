Ron DeSantis punts when asked about Donald Trump Senate endorsements

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t willing to talk about a wave of Senate endorsements for Donald Trump.

At a state press conference surrounding Disney, the Governor refused to answer a reporter’s request for comment on a number of endorsements for the former President, who continues to enjoy momentum in 2024 Presidential Primary polls.

“This is a big announcement. I mean, honestly, you’re asking me about political process. I mean, why don’t we focus on this issue at hand?”

U.S. Sens. Marcia Blackburn and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee endorsed Trump most recently. They join U.S. Sens. Ted Budd of North Carolina, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Eric Schmitt of Missouri, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and J.D. Vance of Ohio.

Florida’s two Senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, have not endorsed in the 2024 race yet. Scott is almost certainly unlikely to back DeSantis, contending that he and the Governor do not talk.

DeSantis made the Monday comments in Lake Buena Vista, where he was announcing plans for more retribution against the Walt Disney Company. While Mickey Mouse seems to be an adversary with which DeSantis welcomes conflict, the former President is someone from whom the Governor has shied away from in head-to-head battle, even after months of vituperative attacks from Trump.

DeSantis, who claimed when running for Governor that an endorsement from Trump “separated the wheat from the chaff,” appears to have gone gluten-free of late, attempting to stop the bleeding of supporters serving in Washington, including a number of Florida members.

U.S. Reps. Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna and Cory Mills have all endorsed Trump. Others have been rumored to be ready to take the plunge, though they haven’t confirmed that motion or its timing. U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan, Kat Cammack, Greg Steube and Brian Mast, “according to multiple sources familiar with the matter,” are expected to make it official, reported TIME Magazine.

DeSantis has been endorsed so far by two members of Congress. Kentucky’s Thomas Massie and Texas’ Chip Roy are formally backing the Florida Governor, but it’s unclear if either of the Congressmen will convince other members of their home state delegations to follow suit.