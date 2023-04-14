Donald Trump trumpets poll leads over ‘Ron DeSanctis’

Donald Trump called out Ron DeSantis at the National Rifle Association confab Friday, mentioning his leads in various polls.

“It’s all because we’re leading so big in the polls, not only against Republicans but also against Joe Biden. And if you take a look at this week’s Morning Consult poll, I led the field by 33 points with Trump 56, ‘DeSanctis’ 23,” Trump said before veering into remarks about Mike Pence and Nikki Haley.

Soon enough, he returned to the Florida Governor.

“In a two-way poll in Florida last week, it was Trump 47, DeSanctis 32%,” Trump said, referring to a Victory Insights survey, one of many of late that show Trump surging and DeSantis plunging.

“And there was another poll in Florida where Trump was in 80, and DeSanctis was at 15,” Trump said, referring to a Twitter survey from the conservative, pro-DeSantis Florida’s Voice website.

“In Texas, it’s Trump 52% to DeSanctis 20,” Trump said, referring to a survey by CWS Research commissioned by the Defend Texas Liberty PAC.

Trump then vowed to stay on the attack against DeSantis and other reeling opponents.

“You know, the only way we can lose is if we go prevent defense. Do you agree? Do you know what that means? In football, where they’re holding the team to no score, and then they go prevent the last two minutes, and they lose the game. We will never go prevent.”

Trump went on to cite other polling.

“There are really big polls in Massachusetts were leading by, I think, like 45 almost 50 points,” Trump said, perhaps alluding to a UMass-Amherst and WCVB poll that shows Trump with only a 41-point lead, 59% to 18% for DeSantis.

“In New Hampshire, we’re leading by a lot,” Trump said. “In Iowa.”

Speaking of New Hampshire, DeSantis is there tonight addressing the New Hampshire GOP at the Amos Tuck Dinner. Thus far, he hasn’t chosen to respond to Trump in any sustained way, even as the former President continues to call him out, including with an ad today accusing the Governor of having “pudding fingers.”