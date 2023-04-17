April 17, 2023
Republican Primary field emerges to represent Palm Beach County House district

Anne GeggisApril 17, 20235min1

CABRERA MITCHELL WALDRON
Two, first-time Republican candidates competing for the right to face a freshman Democratic lawmaker.

Real estate business owner Brandon Cabrera is officially running to represent an inland Palm Beach County district in the Legislature.

Cabrera, a Republican and owner of Brand X Company, will compete in the GOP Primary against Chris Mitchell, a Republican whose LinkedIn profile shows he is a vice president and Norcom Mortgage branch manager. The winner would take on the incumbent, Democratic Rep. Katherine Waldron.

Similar to Mitchell, Cabrera is a supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ vision. Both Republicans are first-time candidates.

“I’m excited to begin this campaign, to offer real representation to the people of District 93, and to expand Gov. DeSantis’ freedom blueprint in Palm Beach County,” Cabrera said in a prepared statement issued Monday.

The inland district includes the Village of Wellington, portions of Greenacres and western parts of Boynton Beach.

Cabrera was born in Wellington and graduated from Palm Beach Central High School there. The Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s website shows he’s currently receiving a homestead exemption for a home in unincorporated Lake Worth.

Waldron, who had a seat on the Port of Palm Beach Board of Commissioners, beat a crowded field of Democrats in the Primary Election to win the seat Rep. Matt Willhite occupied the previous term.

Election Day in November proved DeSantis’ coattails were strong even in Palm Beach County, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans. Last year, Democrats lost in upset county contests, as well as a different House race in south Palm Beach County.

Waldron defeated a doctor, Saul Banionis, who ran for House District 93 as a Republican, by just 1 point.

Right out of the gate, Cabrera, who serves on a number of community boards, highlighted his endorsement from County Commissioner Michael Barnett, who is also the Palm Beach County GOP Chair.

The Governor named Barnett to the Palm Beach County Commission to fill the unexpired term of Dave Kerner. DeSantis appointed Kerner to become the Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles for DeSantis’ second term.

“I want everyone to know that I am someone who cares about your quality of life, that I understand the struggle that many families are going through right now, and that I’m running to help make life better for all of the people in District 93,” Cabrera said.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

One comment

  • jim gibbs

    April 17, 2023 at 5:59 pm

    Neither of Rep. Waldron’s Republican opponents live in the district and represent a Party opposed to home rule and does nothing about gun violence and high home insurance rates to focus on Disney. Waldron is doing a great job as a freshman at the Capital representing out local values. jim

