Brian Mast has 31 reasons to get on Donald Trump’s train for 2024

Rep. Brian Mast has 31 reasons why he became the seventh member of the state’s congressional delegation to get on board the Donald Trump train for the 2024 presidential contest — bypassing presumed presidential aspirant Gov. Ron DeSantis.
All of the state’s high-ranking Republicans have a choice to declare as two Florida men are presumed to be vying for the right to face President Joe Biden in the General Election 18 months from now.
DeSantis has not officially announced, but Stuart Republican highlighted the reasons Trump’s reign should resume, in a news release Thursday evening.
The release doesn’t indicate that the reasons have been listed in any particular order of importance but the 429-word sentence starts with the pump.
“When Donald Trump was President gas prices were under $3 …” Mast’s statement begins.
Mast makes no mention of the day in the Trump presidency that many Americans have circled in red — Jan. 6. But there are a lot of reasons for Mast to wax nostalgic about the four-year period that started with the declaration, “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”
Not only was gas cheaper, eggs cost less than $5 a dozen, real wages were trending higher and people kept more of their paychecks. And no one was concerned about whether there was enough money stashed away.
“People knew that their retirement accounts would actually allow them to retire,” one clause in the release contends.
Grievances against the present day, Mast has a few.
For the nation, post-Trump presidency, international matters have become much more fraught with peril: the nation’s enemies have been emboldened, the southern border is out of control and the FBI is targeting parents who complain about their School Board, although Politfact says the Congressman is misinformed.
People were safer, because crime was criminal, Mast says. And back in the days of Trump, the mainstream media was called out for running cover for the Bidens and the Clintons.
Mast points to so much more to worry about from China, North Korea, Russia and the Taliban, now armed with $7 billion of the best military equipment in the world.
Speaking of the military, Trump’s departure from the White House has turned the best fighting force into one obsessed with checking the right boxes. Companies no longer care about shareholders and focus instead on pandering to coastal elites demanding they serve politically correct goals.
The laundry list ends with this phrase:
“America was first — plain and simple,” Mast says, according to the statement.
The statement wraps up: “President Trump fights like hell for the American people, and he’ll fight to get our nation back on the right track after three years of the Left’s best efforts to destroy it.”
2 comments
Bill McFired and Sued
April 21, 2023 at 6:34 am
He lost by 8 million votes. What makes them think that he can win in 2024 after many LEGITIMATE indictments and of course the deadly riot and cheesy online videos here lately? The man is a nuisance and they still think he actually did something when he was president! It takes more than someone being liked by a minority of people to become president. Putting admiration, for God knows what, ahead of the reality that he will most likely lose is gonna continue to cost the GOP.
Dont Say FLA
April 21, 2023 at 7:19 am
Suppose for one moment that Donald J Trump’s intention was to destroy the GOP and perhaps even the whole USA, maybe selling the USA (out) which would ultimately lead to its demise. What would Mr. Trump do differently from what he’s doing? What might he do that he doesn’t do today? You should ask these questions about your candidate. I should ask these questions about my candidate. Everyone should ask these questions about every candidate. Even if you only ask yourself these questions, ask honestly and answer honestly, thinking only of your own candidate, not thinking about the other candidate(s). Take a hard look at your candidate’s actions, not the words. Consider the outcomes of the candidate’s past and promised actions. Consider causality and context when you assign positives or negatives during your own analysis of your own candidate. Consider your candidates actions, but also their lack of action on any topic(s) where they might have acted. Consider “The Wall.” Think about illegal immigration elsewhere, for example from Africa to France, Italy, etc. Is there a wall? No! There’s a sea. What happens? Illegal immigrants (sometimes aka “refugees” to some folks) take boats. Is there water between USA and Mexico? Yes! There’s the Rio Grande but it’s south of The Wall. What else? There’s the Gulf of Mexico, for one. Do you want barbed wire on the Gulf beaches of Florida? If The Wall works out, barbed wire beaches would have to be next. Think, folks. THINK.