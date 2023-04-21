April 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Brian Mast has 31 reasons to get on Donald Trump’s train for 2024
Brian Mast wants to stamp out antisemitism.

Anne GeggisApril 21, 20235min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Defamation law overhaul despised on the left and right dies in dwindling days of Session

HeadlinesInfluence

Insurer accountability bill heads to Senate floor, but big differences with House remain

FederalHeadlines

Maxwell Frost campaign manager Kevin Lata named 2022’s Campaign Manager of the Year

mast
The Congressman became the seventh member of the state Congressional delegation to go all in for the Florida man who is not Governor.

Rep. Brian Mast has 31 reasons why he became the seventh member of the state’s congressional delegation to get on board the Donald Trump train for the 2024 presidential contest — bypassing presumed presidential aspirant Gov. Ron DeSantis.

All of the state’s high-ranking Republicans have a choice to declare as two Florida men are presumed to be vying for the right to face President Joe Biden in the General Election 18 months from now.

DeSantis has not officially announced, but Stuart Republican highlighted the reasons Trump’s reign should resume, in a news release Thursday evening.

The release doesn’t indicate that the reasons have been listed in any particular order of importance but the 429-word sentence starts with the pump.

“When Donald Trump was President gas prices were under $3 …” Mast’s statement begins.

Mast makes no mention of the day in the Trump presidency that many Americans have circled in red — Jan. 6. But there are a lot of reasons for Mast to wax nostalgic about the four-year period that started with the declaration, “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”

Not only was gas cheaper, eggs cost less than $5 a dozen, real wages were trending higher and people kept more of their paychecks. And no one was concerned about whether there was enough money stashed away.

People knew that their retirement accounts would actually allow them to retire,” one clause in the release contends.

Grievances against the present day, Mast has a few.

For the nation, post-Trump presidency, international matters have become much more fraught with peril: the nation’s enemies have been emboldened, the southern border is out of control and the FBI is targeting parents who complain about their School Board, although Politfact says the Congressman is misinformed.

People were safer, because crime was criminal, Mast says. And back in the days of Trump, the mainstream media was called out for running cover for the Bidens and the Clintons.

Mast points to so much more to worry about from China, North Korea, Russia and the Taliban, now armed with $7 billion of the best military equipment in the world.

Speaking of the military, Trump’s departure from the White House has turned the best fighting force into one obsessed with checking the right boxes. Companies no longer care about shareholders and focus instead on pandering to coastal elites demanding they serve politically correct goals.

The laundry list ends with this phrase:

“America was first — plain and simple,” Mast says, according to the statement.

The statement wraps up: “President Trump fights like hell for the American people, and he’ll fight to get our nation back on the right track after three years of the Left’s best efforts to destroy it.”

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMaxwell Frost campaign manager Kevin Lata named 2022’s Campaign Manager of the Year

nextInsurer accountability bill heads to Senate floor, but big differences with House remain

2 comments

  • Bill McFired and Sued

    April 21, 2023 at 6:34 am

    He lost by 8 million votes. What makes them think that he can win in 2024 after many LEGITIMATE indictments and of course the deadly riot and cheesy online videos here lately? The man is a nuisance and they still think he actually did something when he was president! It takes more than someone being liked by a minority of people to become president. Putting admiration, for God knows what, ahead of the reality that he will most likely lose is gonna continue to cost the GOP.

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    April 21, 2023 at 7:19 am

    Suppose for one moment that Donald J Trump’s intention was to destroy the GOP and perhaps even the whole USA, maybe selling the USA (out) which would ultimately lead to its demise. What would Mr. Trump do differently from what he’s doing? What might he do that he doesn’t do today? You should ask these questions about your candidate. I should ask these questions about my candidate. Everyone should ask these questions about every candidate. Even if you only ask yourself these questions, ask honestly and answer honestly, thinking only of your own candidate, not thinking about the other candidate(s). Take a hard look at your candidate’s actions, not the words. Consider the outcomes of the candidate’s past and promised actions. Consider causality and context when you assign positives or negatives during your own analysis of your own candidate. Consider your candidates actions, but also their lack of action on any topic(s) where they might have acted. Consider “The Wall.” Think about illegal immigration elsewhere, for example from Africa to France, Italy, etc. Is there a wall? No! There’s a sea. What happens? Illegal immigrants (sometimes aka “refugees” to some folks) take boats. Is there water between USA and Mexico? Yes! There’s the Rio Grande but it’s south of The Wall. What else? There’s the Gulf of Mexico, for one. Do you want barbed wire on the Gulf beaches of Florida? If The Wall works out, barbed wire beaches would have to be next. Think, folks. THINK.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more