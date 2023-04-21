Brian Mast has 31 reasons to get on Donald Trump’s train for 2024

Rep. Brian Mast has 31 reasons why he became the seventh member of the state’s congressional delegation to get on board the Donald Trump train for the 2024 presidential contest — bypassing presumed presidential aspirant Gov. Ron DeSantis.

All of the state’s high-ranking Republicans have a choice to declare as two Florida men are presumed to be vying for the right to face President Joe Biden in the General Election 18 months from now.

DeSantis has not officially announced, but Stuart Republican highlighted the reasons Trump’s reign should resume, in a news release Thursday evening.

The release doesn’t indicate that the reasons have been listed in any particular order of importance but the 429-word sentence starts with the pump.

“When Donald Trump was President gas prices were under $3 …” Mast’s statement begins.

Mast makes no mention of the day in the Trump presidency that many Americans have circled in red — Jan. 6. But there are a lot of reasons for Mast to wax nostalgic about the four-year period that started with the declaration, “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”

Not only was gas cheaper, eggs cost less than $5 a dozen, real wages were trending higher and people kept more of their paychecks. And no one was concerned about whether there was enough money stashed away.

“People knew that their retirement accounts would actually allow them to retire,” one clause in the release contends.

Grievances against the present day, Mast has a few.

For the nation, post-Trump presidency, international matters have become much more fraught with peril: the nation’s enemies have been emboldened, the southern border is out of control and the FBI is targeting parents who complain about their School Board, although Politfact says the Congressman is misinformed.

People were safer, because crime was criminal, Mast says. And back in the days of Trump, the mainstream media was called out for running cover for the Bidens and the Clintons.

Mast points to so much more to worry about from China, North Korea, Russia and the Taliban, now armed with $7 billion of the best military equipment in the world.

Speaking of the military, Trump’s departure from the White House has turned the best fighting force into one obsessed with checking the right boxes. Companies no longer care about shareholders and focus instead on pandering to coastal elites demanding they serve politically correct goals.

The laundry list ends with this phrase:

“America was first — plain and simple,” Mast says, according to the statement.

The statement wraps up: “President Trump fights like hell for the American people, and he’ll fight to get our nation back on the right track after three years of the Left’s best efforts to destroy it.”