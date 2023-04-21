Donald Trump Florida endorsers take their case to Fox News

More than half of Florida’s 20-person GOP congressional delegation is backing Donald Trump for President, and three of them are talking about it to a national audience.

On Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, U.S. Reps. Byron Donalds, Cory Mills, and Greg Steube granted interviews in the wake of joining other Trump backers at a Thursday dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Steube, who has gone on record previously about DeSantis freezing him out from press conferences and ignoring requests to help, amplified those themes in an interview with Bill Hemmer.

“There’s been events in my district that I was specifically told, I couldn’t be part of the press conference. I was told to go stand in the corner. I was not allowed to be participating in (events) when he was in my district,” Steube said of DeSantis

“You can’t win friends and influence people that way, especially in the political realm. And, there’s been many things (about which) I’ve reached out to him. I walked up to him, gave him my cell phone number and said, ‘Hey, I need to talk to you about Lake Okeechobee,’ when I first got elected. And not even a person from his staff called me back.”

Donalds and Mills didn’t offer such a harsh personal take on the Governor, sticking to the general argument that Trump is ready to be President and DeSantis is not.

Donalds noted he hadn’t stopped his “support” of DeSantis, who has been a “great Governor,” but noted that “our country is in a real problem and you’ve got to be able to hit the ground running on Day One.”

“We know Donald Trump can do it. He did it once before he can do it again,” Donalds contended.

Mills echoed the points of his colleagues, saying that Trump “is ready on Day One to hold our adversaries accountable and put America first.”