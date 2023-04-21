Donald Trump Florida endorsers take their case to Fox News

More than half of Florida’s 20-person GOP congressional delegation is backing Donald Trump for President, and three of them are talking about it to a national audience.
On Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, U.S. Reps. Byron Donalds, Cory Mills, and Greg Steube granted interviews in the wake of joining other Trump backers at a Thursday dinner at Mar-a-Lago.
Steube, who has gone on record previously about DeSantis freezing him out from press conferences and ignoring requests to help, amplified those themes in an interview with Bill Hemmer.
“There’s been events in my district that I was specifically told, I couldn’t be part of the press conference. I was told to go stand in the corner. I was not allowed to be participating in (events) when he was in my district,” Steube said of DeSantis
“You can’t win friends and influence people that way, especially in the political realm. And, there’s been many things (about which) I’ve reached out to him. I walked up to him, gave him my cell phone number and said, ‘Hey, I need to talk to you about Lake Okeechobee,’ when I first got elected. And not even a person from his staff called me back.”
Donalds and Mills didn’t offer such a harsh personal take on the Governor, sticking to the general argument that Trump is ready to be President and DeSantis is not.
Donalds noted he hadn’t stopped his “support” of DeSantis, who has been a “great Governor,” but noted that “our country is in a real problem and you’ve got to be able to hit the ground running on Day One.”
“We know Donald Trump can do it. He did it once before he can do it again,” Donalds contended.
Mills echoed the points of his colleagues, saying that Trump “is ready on Day One to hold our adversaries accountable and put America first.”
3 comments
Dont Say FLA
April 21, 2023 at 10:28 am
After Fox News paying a settlement of three quarters of a billion dollars to Dominion voting systems this week over the stolen election claims made by Fox News hosts, of course Fox News is actively recruiting scapegoats to tell those lies for them. That is good capitalism, externalizing your liability. “No no no. A guest said that. WE did not say that! WE also did not say we agreed with that! A guest gave their opinion, and that is all.”
PeterH
April 21, 2023 at 10:46 am
Neither Trump nor DeSantis will ever be president. Why endorse a twice impeached indicted criminal? DeSantis on the other hand fits the profile characters in the Florida Man Chronicle!
Whatcha Gonna Do When They Come For You?
April 21, 2023 at 11:16 am
The Donald will face questions regarding his stolen election claims. Now that Fox News paid out three quarters of a billion dollars to Dominion Voting System for those very same claims, how can Trump possibly answer questions on his stole election claims going forward, knowing he can lose all the money he’s raking in from his Save America From The Commies scams? How can the GOP field him as a candidate knowing he will face these questions and be unable to address them successfully? The Big Lie was all a big lie. It’s been proven innumerable times in various court around the USA, but now there’s precedent for a whopping price to pay for making the stolen election claims. He may already face making un-hushed money payouts for having refused to keep his mouth shut on the Big Lie for the last few years. Perhaps he thinks he’ll be immune to making those payout is he is the GOP candidate or, God help us all, somehow is elected President a second time like if Biden croaks and becomes ineligible. Not sure these GOP supporters of Trump have considered that. Trump might win, if and only if Biden croaks. Biden’s old. He just might croak. Same for Trump He’s old and also in terrible condition. He might croak. Perhaps his supporters are counting on it.