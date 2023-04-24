Here are 6 things national media should know about Florida’s resign-to-run law

As Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to launch a presidential campaign, there are clear misunderstandings about Florida’s resign-to-run law.

An Associated Press article published Monday features just one example of individuals, even political press, misstating what the law requires and when it goes into effect. That article says Florida law “bars officials from seeking one office while holding another.” Donald Trump’s campaign issued a memo asserting DeSantis’ “campaign travel appears to put him at odds with Florida’s existing ‘Resign to Run’ law,” but the law doesn’t pertain to travel at all.

It’s clear that not everyone understands this law. For the sake of national figures unfamiliar with state statute, here are a few things to know about what the resign-to-run law requires, what it doesn’t and what’s debatable.

No interpretation forces DeSantis to stop serving now

This law is about holding two offices at once. It only becomes an issue when candidates seek a higher office with a term that overlaps with an office they hold.

That is the case here, as DeSantis’ second term as Governor runs until early 2027. But what matters is when DeSantis theoretically would take office as President if he won the election.

In this case, DeSantis could submit a resignation that became effective on Jan. 20, 2025, the day the winner of the 2024 Presidential Election will be inaugurated.

Resignations are irrevocable

Under Florida law, this is a permanent decision once it is made. Whenever DeSantis submits a resignation, if he invokes the resign-to-run law, he cannot take the resignation back even if it doesn’t take effect for more than a year. The big catch is that the resignation takes place, win or lose.

That’s just one more reason this decision isn’t likely to be made very soon. But DeSantis also may wait simply because he can.

The resign-to-run deadline doesn’t kick in soon

Florida law only requires a resignation to be submitted 10 days prior to the qualification deadline for candidates. Since Florida law only really regulates Florida elections, what matters most is the Florida Presidential Primary, scheduled for Feb. 20.

Major political parties submit lists of candidates who will appear on that ballot, and must do so by Nov. 30 this year. That means Nov. 20 is the soonest DeSantis could conceivably be required to submit a resignation.

State officers must resign to run for federal office …

Gov. Rick Scott did sign a law in 2018 that required state candidates seeking federal office to resign to run for federal office if the terms overlap. Notably, that did not impact Scott, who ran for Senate that year but was ending his second term as Governor anyway.

But it impacted elections almost immediately at the time, including forcing a state Senator to resign in order to run for Congress.

… but many suspect the law doesn’t apply for the presidential race

The situation with DeSantis is unprecedented in modern history. There would be no need to hold an election for a successor, as Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez will take the reins immediately when DeSantis leaves office.

But the office of President is different, as it’s the only one elected by voters in multiple states.

There is a question about what constitutes qualifying for office at all. Florida American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Nicholas Warren wrote a widely read Twitter thread last year suggesting DeSantis never needs to qualify, and thus won’t have to resign at all, unless he wins the presidency, of course.

He argued that since parties simply list who appears on the ballot, the state doesn’t have a qualifying process governing presidential candidates. If there is no qualifying date, then there is no 10-day advanced notice requirement, and a candidate would simply need to resign before they take office as President.

The Legislature can change things easily

Most in Florida consider this a moot point. The Legislature in 2007 changed the resign-to-run law to exempt candidates for President and Vice President, responding to just the hint that Republican presidential nominee John McCain might pick then-Gov. Charlie Crist as his running mate.

The law was changed back later, and now does not contain those explicit exemptions. But again, it’s unclear whether they need to be spelled out, or whether the presidential nominating process is already unique enough that the standard resign-to-run law does not apply.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo has suggested repeatedly she doesn’t think Florida needs to change the law in order for DeSantis to run, but she has also said she has no problem doing so. House Speaker Paul Renner has shown a desire to change the law and make clear DeSantis need not submit a resignation at all in order to run.