Budget conference: $10M for UF Hamilton Center

The Legislature is showing its commitment to civil discourse with an eight-figure appropriation to the state’s flagship university.

The Hamilton Center is on track to get $10 million in the budget, with the House and Senate Conference Committee on Higher Ed Appropriations agreeing to the number.

The center’s core mission is “to help students develop the knowledge, habits of thought, analytical skills, and character to be citizens and leaders in a free society.” It has been framed as a necessary response to “cancel culture.”

“Coordination is required with the FSU Institute of Politics; the FIU Adam Smith Center — Study of Economic Freedom, K-12 School District Patriotic Programs,” per the funding request.

The spend is intended to help “UF’s renewed commitment to civil disagreement/debate in an intellectually diverse community to support/challenge one another” via “new curricular offerings; lectures/debates/symposia on matters of public importance; expanded civics resources/teacher training; increased focus on ideas, traditions, and texts forming the foundation of Western/American Civilization.”

Just six courses are being offered this semester: “Happiness and Well-Being” and literary deep dives into Nicomachean Ethics, the “Political writings of Rousseau,” John Milton’s “Paradise Lost,” Homer’s “The Odyssey,” and Dante’s “Purgatorio.”

The Hamilton Center also hosted one event this month on April 20, a “What is Western Civilization?” discussion between two professors, Anthony Grafton (Princeton) and James Hankins (Harvard).

Budget conference subcommittees will meet throughout the week to resolve differences in each area. When remaining issues reach an impasse, they will be “bumped” to the full budget conference committee.

Lawmakers must reach an agreement on a final spending plan by May 2 to meet the 72-hour “cooling off” period required by the state constitution before they can vote on the budget to avoid pushing the Regular Session past its scheduled May 5 end date.