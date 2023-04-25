Donald Trump ad reminds Ron DeSantis ‘how he got to where he is’

With Ron DeSantis half a world away, Donald Trump’s new ad is a walk down Florida’s memory lane.

The 60-second spot offers a reminder of how dependent DeSantis was on the former President’s pivotal endorsement in 2018 when he ran against Adam Putnam in the Republican Gubernatorial Primary.

A narrator notes DeSantis was “struggling big time” against the former Agriculture Commissioner, “failing so bad he was losing by a staggering 17 points.”

Then, Trump’s endorsement “saved” the then-Congressman. Within two days of the endorsement, DeSantis “took a commanding lead and it propelled him to being elected Governor.”

DeSantis’ voice cuts in at the 27-second mark, offering a thank you to Trump “for standing by me when it wasn’t necessarily the smart thing to do.” That phrase is laden with irony that no one saw then, of course.

“Instead of being grateful,” the narrator resumes, “DeSantis is now attacking the very man who saved his career. Isn’t it time DeSantis remembers how he got to where he is?”

The ad then cuts to infamous creative from 2018, where the then-candidate is paying treacly tribute to Trump, teaching his son to “make America great again,” using phrases like “big league” and modeling play with commands to “build the wall” to his block-playing tyke.

“Then Mr. Trump said, ‘you’re fired.'”

The narrator then wraps, noting only “one person can make America great again.”

Trump has continued to describe the Governor as a transactional ingrate in recent months, including during a stopover in Fort Myers at the Lee County Lincoln Reagan Dinner Friday.

Trump said, regarding the endorsement, that “it was like a rocket ship after I gave it. Otherwise, right now you’d have a lawyer someplace looking for business, if that.”

See the new Trump ad below.