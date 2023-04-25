Joe Biden launch video takes shot at Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump

President Joe Biden is running for re-election, and his launch video shows him looking behind him.

The production, which runs for a little more than three minutes, includes shots of so-called “MAGA extremists,” including two Floridians either running for the White House or seriously mulling the decision.

Around the 35-second mark of the ad, after an intro laden with positive and aspirational rhetoric and images, the mood darkens with a shot of the January 6, 2021 insurrectionist riot in Washington, which was intended to derail the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election.

The ad also uses that image briefly in the first seconds, but the narration upon its recurrence reinforces the election’s stakes.

“Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms,” Biden said.

“Cutting Social Security that you’ve paid for your entire life, while cutting taxes for the very wealthy. Dictating what health care decisions women can make. Banning books. And telling people who they can love. All the while making it more difficult for you to be able vote.”

By the 57-second mark, the minor key fades in favor of a hopeful tone, after establishing the contrast between Bidenism and the right wing.

While Ron DeSantis has yet to weigh in on Biden’s formal launch to his campaign, former President Donald Trump has, with an essay-length statement.

“With such a calamitous and failed presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden would even think of running for reelection,” Trump said Monday.

“You know what happened in the last election: they cheated, and they rigged the election. But I promise you this: when I stand on that debate stage and compare our records, it will be Radical Democrats’ worst nightmare because there’s never been a record as bad as they have, and our country has never been through so much.”

See the President’s video below.