Ron DeSantis talks trade with South Korean officials

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held trade talks with South Korean officials in Seoul on Wednesday, on the second leg of his four-nation trip, as the possible rival to Donald Trump seeks to build his diplomatic profile ahead of a widely anticipated presidential campaign launch.
Leading a trade mission from Florida, DeSantis met with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and expressed hopes to create more jobs by facilitating South Korean trade and investment in his state, according to Han’s office. Han, Seoul’s No. 2 official behind President Yoon Suk Yeol, called for stronger cooperation in industries such as space and aviation, which he described as Florida’s “strengths.”
DeSantis earlier on Wednesday met with Kim Dong-yeon, the governor of South Korea’s largest Gyeonggi province, to discuss exploring partnerships in industries such as biotechnology and solar power generation, Kim’s office said.
According to DeSantis’ office, merchandise trade between Florida and South Korea exceeds $1.3 billion, making Florida the country’s 7th largest bilateral trade partner in the Asia and Middle East region.
DeSantis is considered the biggest challenger to former President Trump for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential race. He is expected to announce his candidacy sometime next month.
DeSantis, who was accompanied by state officials and his wife, Casey DeSantis, began his multi-country trip in Japan, where he met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday and exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry. Following South Korea, DeSantis will travel to Israel and Britain.
___
Republished with permission of The Associated Press.
4 comments
Tom
April 26, 2023 at 7:02 am
So he’s in Korea chatting with them about trade while they’re all here chatting with Biden about defense strategies and having state dinners? Aside from making silly faces when questioned by reporters, why is he wasting tax payers money on this?
Billy the Bamboozler McBuzzard
April 26, 2023 at 7:09 am
Went to the massage parlor with wife all on the taxpayer dime. Happy ending for him and wife.. not so much for the taxpayer. Next time, use Zoom if you’re gonna claim to be small government. Or, you could always abandon all the anti-tax, small government rhetoric.
Dont Say FLA
April 26, 2023 at 7:35 am
Ron Duh Santies says his platform is “America First,” correct? What is he telling the folks in South Korea, this? “America First! You’re Second at best, but I went to your mortal enemy Japan before I came here, because I view all you Orientals interchangeably and had no clue it would matter to you because you’re not even people in my opinion, so clearly you’re Third, at best, and I prefer Japan, again your mortal enemy with whom you are still in bitter dispute regarding the Dokdo/Takeshima islands. America First! Ban books and drag queens!” I’m sure everyone in South Korea was super impressed with Meatwad LOLOL
Who is paying for Ron to pretend he matters?
April 26, 2023 at 7:41 am
My name says it all. Ron is on a world campaigncation for zero benefit to anyone at all beyond Ron pretending for the folks back home in the USA that he is somehow relevant. What is really doing over there, practicing pressers? He’s practicing, away from as many prying eyes as he’d have here in the USA. Is that it? Who is paying for this practice run, for Ron to learn how to speak on the stump? And what is their return on their probably-involuntary investment? This man has no shame, just like his orange Boss.