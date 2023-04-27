Carey Baker, Peyton Grinnell, David Jordan endorse Keith Truenow Senate bid

Lake County’s constitutional officers are lining up behind Rep. Keith Truenow’s state Senate campaign.

Property Appraiser Carey Baker, Sheriff Peyton Grinnell and Tax Collector David Jordan are all endorsing the Tavares Republican.

Truenow announced earlier this month he will run for the Senate District 13 seat held now by outgoing Sen. Dennis Baxley, an Ocala Republican.

“Keith Truenow has stood for Lake County’s Conservative values,” said Grinnell, who was first elected Sheriff in 2016. “He stopped the woke mob from defunding the police here in Florida and he gave law enforcement the tools they needed to continue to keep Floridians safe. I’m 100% behind Keith Truenow for State Senate.”

Baker previously represented Lake County in the House and Senate himself before winning election as Property Appraiser in 2012.

“Keith Truenow served his country in the armed forces and his community in the State Legislature,” Baker said. “His commitment to the Second Amendment and adherence to the Constitution is why he’s earned my endorsement.”

Jordan was first appointed as Tax Collector by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2018. He praised Truenow’s record over his two terms in the House.

“Keith Truenow is a true constitutional conservative who always puts service over himself,” Jordan said. “He is a widely respected member of our Lake County community and has relied on his decades of experience as a Lake County businessman to reduce the size and scope of government. Like me, Keith Truenow fights to make Florida freer and I wholeheartedly endorse him.”

Truenow is in a competitive Republican Primary and faces Clermont City Councilman Ebo Entsuah, a former staffer to Ron DeSantis; grocery mogul Bowen Kou, who put $1 million out of pocket into his coffers; and CJ Blancett, a retired investigator. Democrat Stephanie Dukes has also filed for the seat.

Truenow has quickly lined up the local political establishment behind his candidacy. Besides the constitutional officers, he has the support of Baxley, as well as Rep. Taylor Yarkosky, a Montverde Republican.