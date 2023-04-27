April 27, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Carey Baker, Peyton Grinnell, David Jordan endorse Keith Truenow Senate bid
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/5/23-Rep. Keith L. Truenow, R-Tavares, chairs the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee, Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesApril 27, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSW Florida

Jerry Springer, America’s ringmaster, was a Florida Democratic booster

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

‘Totally BS’: Gov. DeSantis denies Gitmo force-feeding claims

HeadlinesInfluence

House passes $1.4B tax cut package heavy on sales tax cuts for consumers

FLAPOL010523CH021
The constitutional officers lined up behind the Tavares Republican.

Lake County’s constitutional officers are lining up behind Rep. Keith Truenow’s state Senate campaign.

Property Appraiser Carey Baker, Sheriff Peyton Grinnell and Tax Collector David Jordan are all endorsing the Tavares Republican.

Truenow announced earlier this month he will run for the Senate District 13 seat held now by outgoing Sen. Dennis Baxley, an Ocala Republican.

“Keith Truenow has stood for Lake County’s Conservative values,” said Grinnell, who was first elected Sheriff in 2016. “He stopped the woke mob from defunding the police here in Florida and he gave law enforcement the tools they needed to continue to keep Floridians safe. I’m 100% behind Keith Truenow for State Senate.”

Baker previously represented Lake County in the House and Senate himself before winning election as Property Appraiser in 2012.

“Keith Truenow served his country in the armed forces and his community in the State Legislature,” Baker said. “His commitment to the Second Amendment and adherence to the Constitution is why he’s earned my endorsement.”

Jordan was first appointed as Tax Collector by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2018. He praised Truenow’s record over his two terms in the House.

“Keith Truenow is a true constitutional conservative who always puts service over himself,” Jordan said. “He is a widely respected member of our Lake County community and has relied on his decades of experience as a Lake County businessman to reduce the size and scope of government. Like me, Keith Truenow fights to make Florida freer and I wholeheartedly endorse him.”

Truenow is in a competitive Republican Primary and faces Clermont City Councilman Ebo Entsuah, a former staffer to Ron DeSantis; grocery mogul Bowen Kou, who put $1 million out of pocket into his coffers; and CJ Blancett, a retired investigator. Democrat Stephanie Dukes has also filed for the seat.

Truenow has quickly lined up the local political establishment behind his candidacy. Besides the constitutional officers, he has the support of Baxley, as well as Rep. Taylor Yarkosky, a Montverde Republican.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousIn the wake of a colleague’s tragedy, Senate set to vote on blood clot study group

nextMarco Rubio says Ron DeSantis' Disney pressure could be 'problematic'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more