Ebo Entsuah announces bid for open SD 13 seat
Ebo Entsuah. Image via Facebook

Jacob Ogles April 4, 2023

The former legislative aide to Ron DeSantis sits on the Clermont City Council now.

Clermont City Councilman Ebo Entsuah will run for Senate. He lives in Senate District 13, where incumbent Sen. Dannis Baxley cannot run again because of term limits.

“In Tallahassee, I’ll work tirelessly to secure our gun rights, protect life, preserve our constitutional freedoms and restrain the size, spending and growth of government,” Entsuah said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“It won’t always be popular with the politicians, but it’s the right thing to do for Florida — and I’m asking for your help.”

Entsuah’s entry to the race could set up a major showdown for an open seat. Two other Republicans — retired investigator CJ Blancett and grocery owner Bowen Kou — have already filed. Other big names are expected to announce soon, such as Rep. Keith Truenow.

But Entsuah enters the race with an important connection on his résumé.

The Clermont Republican previously worked as a legislative aide on Ron DeSantis’ U.S. House staff. Now Governor, DeSantis’ endorsement proved critical in the 2022 Midterms in several legislative races.

“Shortly after graduating college, I went to work for a relatively unknown (at the time) congressman named Ron DeSantis,” Entsuah posted.

“I’ll never forget the day that young congressman filed a bill to block members of Congress from receiving health insurance perks that weren’t also available to their constituents. It wasn’t popular with the politicians, but it was the right thing to do for the people he served. That fearless example inspires me to this day. Now more than ever, we need conservative leaders who aren’t afraid of a fight. That’s what I learned from Governor DeSantis, and that’s why I’m running for the Florida Senate.”

News of Entsuah’s candidacy was first reported in the Florida Standard, a favored outlet for the Governor’s Office to share news.

Entsuah won a seat in the Clermont Council in 2021. That marked a third run for the local seat, according to The Daily Commercial.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

