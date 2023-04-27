Marco Rubio isn’t endorsing in 2024 race yet

Ron DeSantis? Donald Trump?

For Marco Rubio right now, it’s too soon to pick when it comes to the 2024 presidential race.

The Florida Senator said on Thursday’s Clay and Buck show that he was waiting a while before backing someone, offering no timetable for when he may be ready to make an endorsement.

“I’m not ready to do that now. DeSantis has done a really good job as Governor at a time when the country went crazy,” he explained.

Rubio said “Florida was a beacon of common sense and he was heavily criticized for it and had the courage to stick to common sense and it’s borne fruit. I think that’s what makes him, that’s what puts him in the race right at those achievements.”

From there, Rubio turned to the former President, saying, “when you compare (him) to what we’ve had over the last four, you can say whatever you want.”

“When Trump was President, North Korea stopped firing missiles. Iran was afraid to do anything. Russia didn’t invade anybody. The China issue was being confronted for the first time in our history. The entire Western Hemisphere, except for Cuba and Venezuela and Nicaragua, were aligned with the U.S. and our foreign policy, truly historically aligned, the economy was doing well,” Rubio said.

“And we had this global pandemic. I thought the pandemic response by the administration in terms of the economy kept it from cratering and going into a Great Depression. I think Trump has a lot to be proud of and frankly, it was great for Florida and we got a lot of good things done for the country while he was there for my Senate office.”

Rubio also noted that others, including U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, may be running, further hedging his bets.

“We’ve got, you know, a successful President, a successful Governor, a bunch of people that I think are very appealing candidates.”