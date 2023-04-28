April 28, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Trucking Association, DEO launch ‘Accelerate Opportunity’ project
We need more truckers to help alleviate the supply chair crisis. Image via AP.

Peter SchorschApril 28, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate bounces amended ‘Kratom Consumer Protection Act’ back to House for additional vote

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate OKs more regulations for online vacation rentals

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislature approves bill to help unwed fathers gain parental rights

truckers
'Florida trucking believes that the American Dream runs on 18 wheels.'

The Florida Trucking Association (FTA) and the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) are partnering on a project to recruit the next generation of truck drivers and technicians and boost highway safety.

“We are in the middle of a nationwide shortage of truck drivers and diesel technicians, making the need for qualified professionals in the trucking industry urgent,” said FTA President and CEO Alix Miller. “The Accelerate Opportunity project, developed by Florida Trucking and made possible by a grant from DEO, will ensure the Sunshine State has the drivers and technicians necessary to keep our state moving.”

Acting DEO Secretary Meredith Ivey added, “Florida’s trucking industry plays an important role in the state’s economy as more than 95% of manufactured goods are transported by trucks in Florida. Under Gov. (Ron) DeSantis’ leadership, DEO is proud to partner with the Florida Trucking Association on the Accelerate Opportunity project to help transportation companies find a qualified workforce.”

Accelerate Opportunity includes an online job board for the trucking industry. It will house listings for truck drivers, diesel technicians, logistics specialists, sales associates, human resources staff and more.

There are more than 130,000 trucking companies in the state of Florida, with one in 18 Floridians employed by the industry. But prior to the Accelerate Opportunity project, there wasn’t a one-stop-shop for trucking industry jobs, or for aspiring truckers and techs to learn more about education and training options.

“Trucking offers outstanding opportunities — from excellent pay and benefits, to career advancement, paid training programs and tuition reimbursements,” Miller said.

“We are grateful for the chance to work with DEO on the development of the Accelerate Opportunity project that will put our industry on the map for jobseekers and provide education and advancement opportunities, all while providing trucking companies with a highly qualified workforce.”

Another component of the project is a soon-to-be-released documentary film, entitled “10-8.” According to a news release and an accompanying trailer, “it will demonstrate how the trucking industry is responsible for keeping Florida moving, highlight the shortage in the industry, alongside the nearly limitless opportunities, and present solutions to shore up the trucking industry’s essential workforce.”

“Florida trucking believes that the American Dream runs on 18 wheels, and the Accelerate Opportunity project will make that dream a reality for more Floridians,” Miller said.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate bounces amended ‘Kratom Consumer Protection Act’ back to House for additional vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more