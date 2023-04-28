Poll: Ron DeSantis’ 2024 prospects ‘bleak’ against Joe Biden

New polling suggests that a clear minority of Americans think Ron DeSantis could defeat Joe Biden in 2024.

According to a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll conducted for Newsweek, 50% of 1500 “eligible voters” believe that the incumbent Democratic President would top the Florida Governor, in the event the two advanced to the 2024 General Election.

Meanwhile, just 38% of those polled believe that “America’s Governor” could be the American President. Newsweek framed the results as “bleak” for DeSantis.

Respondents are bearish on Donald Trump’s chances for a second term against Biden also, though the former President’s numbers are somewhat better. The poll shows 40% of respondents believe Trump could win in 2024, while 46% believe Biden would prevail.

The viability poll reported by Newsweek Friday is the second survey in recent days suggesting 2024 voters don’t take DeSantis seriously as presidential material.

An Emerson College Poll of 1,100 registered voters conducted Monday and Tuesday found Biden leading DeSantis, 43% to 37%, seemingly undermining the electability argument DeSantis supporters have made.

Biden also led Trump in the Emerson survey, 43% to 41%.

DeSantis is in the United Kingdom Friday, on a final leg of a tour that many have said is an attempt to establish foreign policy credentials ahead of a potential 2024 run.

Questions about White House intentions have recurred on the trip, including in Israel Thursday.

“If there’s any announcements on this, they will come at the appropriate time,” the Florida Republican told media after giving a speech hosted by The Jerusalem Post and the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem.

DeSantis had inconvenient questions about Trump on Monday in Japan also, with a reporter asking about his poll weakness against Trump.

DeSantis said he’s “not a candidate.”

“We’ll see if and when that changes,” he added.