Poll: Ron DeSantis’ 2024 prospects ‘bleak’ against Joe Biden

New polling suggests that a clear minority of Americans think Ron DeSantis could defeat Joe Biden in 2024.
According to a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll conducted for Newsweek, 50% of 1500 “eligible voters” believe that the incumbent Democratic President would top the Florida Governor, in the event the two advanced to the 2024 General Election.
Meanwhile, just 38% of those polled believe that “America’s Governor” could be the American President. Newsweek framed the results as “bleak” for DeSantis.
Respondents are bearish on Donald Trump’s chances for a second term against Biden also, though the former President’s numbers are somewhat better. The poll shows 40% of respondents believe Trump could win in 2024, while 46% believe Biden would prevail.
The viability poll reported by Newsweek Friday is the second survey in recent days suggesting 2024 voters don’t take DeSantis seriously as presidential material.
An Emerson College Poll of 1,100 registered voters conducted Monday and Tuesday found Biden leading DeSantis, 43% to 37%, seemingly undermining the electability argument DeSantis supporters have made.
Biden also led Trump in the Emerson survey, 43% to 41%.
DeSantis is in the United Kingdom Friday, on a final leg of a tour that many have said is an attempt to establish foreign policy credentials ahead of a potential 2024 run.
Questions about White House intentions have recurred on the trip, including in Israel Thursday.
“If there’s any announcements on this, they will come at the appropriate time,” the Florida Republican told media after giving a speech hosted by The Jerusalem Post and the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem.
DeSantis had inconvenient questions about Trump on Monday in Japan also, with a reporter asking about his poll weakness against Trump.
DeSantis said he’s “not a candidate.”
“We’ll see if and when that changes,” he added.
2 comments
DeSantis is a failed leader
April 28, 2023 at 9:46 am
DeSantis is extremely sanctimonious. His campaign team got a little cocky. This is typical in the unexperienced and corrupt.
In analyzing DeSantis, he is not a leader, or if you were to put them in the category of leader ship, he would be that I’ve been authoritarian dictator
DeSantis is unfit for office. He should resign from the governorship. I should several legislators who were forcing, fascist, ideas, and ideals on the people of Florida. We are to be free not to be restrained by fascist ideology
Billy the Bamboozler
April 28, 2023 at 9:51 am
Joe Biden is in pristine physical and mental condition. He will live to be 110 years old. Donald Trump is a narcissistic psychopath and will die of morbid obesity and dementia. Ron will leave office and not be back. Just too much attack on big business and of course all the religious legislation and other usual fascist police state legislation.