Marco Rubio, Rick Scott team up on bill blocking U.S.-China collaboration

Florida’s U.S. Senators continue to try to block Chinese encroachments.

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are bringing back the “Preventing PLA Acquisition of United States Technology Act.” The bill was originally introduced in 2022.

“The bill would prevent any federally funded U.S. research from being shared or conducted jointly with Chinese entities that participate in the Chinese Communist Party’s Military Civil-Fusion strategy,” Rubio’s office says.

“Specifically, the legislation would prohibit U.S. research agencies, as well as universities, colleges and private companies that receive federal funding, from engaging in STEM research or technical exchange with Chinese entities of concern in areas of cutting-edge technology that could improve the PLA’s ability to wage war against the United States and its allies,” Rubio’s office adds.

“The menace posed by the CCP remains a significant challenge which we must confront. At a time when China’s genocidal regime is actively working to advance its global ambitions and military development, we must target and impose barriers to commercial cooperation with Chinese entities of concern,” Rubio wrote.

“For years, I have been warning of the threat from Communist China, which continues to steal U.S. technology and intellectual property in its quest for world domination. The CCP will do whatever it takes, including targeting American universities, to gain a military advantage over the United States. To protect our national security, this bill is essential, and I proudly stand with my colleagues as we work to get it passed,” Scott added.

U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Mike Braun of Indiana are Senate co-sponsors. The House companion is sponsored by another Indiana Republican, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks.