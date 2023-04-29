April 29, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: St. Johns County gets sea level rise mitigation money
Travis Hutson's company is a powerhouse in NE Florida real estate development.

A.G. GancarskiApril 29, 20233min1

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: Senate agrees to environmental projects; chambers at odds on cybersecurity

HeadlinesNE Florida

Budget conference: Money found for Flagler Beach pier restoration

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill to allow landlords to charge monthly fee instead of security deposit heads to Gov. DeSantis

image2
Dune restoration, property buyouts are in the budget.

House and Senate budget conference chairs have agreed to send $17.5 million to St. Johns County for two projects dealing with erosion and sea level rise.

Ponte Vedra Beach would get $12.5 million for another round of dune restoration. Meanwhile, $5 million would be spent just a few miles south, a local match for a “managed retreat” from the seaside in the Summer Haven community.

Sen. Travis Hutson championed both projects. While the budget will include the full $5 million requested in the latter case, the $12.5 million is only half of what Hutson wanted for the dune project.

Regarding the North Beach spend, the project “provides a long-term protective solution to the progressive deterioration of North Ponte Vedra Beach, which continues to suffer extraordinary damage from waves, erosion and inundation caused by coastal storms over the last 6 years.”

The “full beach nourishment project” envisions an “engineered beach with a vegetated dune system … to protect private property and vulnerable ecosystems, and to sustain recreation and tourism opportunities.”

The $12.5 million appropriation adds to $5.2 million in already provided state funding and $8.2 million in local funding. Expectations are that the project will begin in July 2023 and finish within a year.

The $5 million for Summer Haven, meanwhile, amounts to a governmental bailout of people who bought beachfront homes despite what the funding request calls “persistent critical erosion” amid “unsuccessful federal and state efforts to stabilize the beach.”

The funding request claims that 830 people will be served, though it is unclear how many actual properties will be bought out. The funding is for “acquisition only,” to replace the waterfront homes with a “successfully managed beach.”

No timetable is provided for the property acquisition.

The budget is still being finalized and if the Session is to finish on time, it will need to be done by Tuesday for the mandatory 72-hour cooling off period before Sine Die Friday.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: House, Senate agree on Holocaust education funding

nextHere's why Daniel Davis won't be at televised Jax mayoral forum

One comment

  • Publix cashiers can afford a mortgage Ed 👍

    April 29, 2023 at 1:26 pm

    Need to make more of St. Augustine look more like St. George Street and immediately surrounding area up King Street east of US-1. Bulldoze houses in Lincolnville and build mixed use development similar to what you would see in Europe. Shops on the ground floor with residential on the second floor. All similar architecture. Also bulldoze a lot of the 1930’s shacks North of King Street east of US-1. Otherwise buy out anyone who wants to sell close to the beach on both barrier islands. Road is caving in on Vilano Beach and it’s a threat to human safety. Hurricanes are only getting worse.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more