Budget conference: House, Senate far apart on money for UF Jax campus

Among the outstanding budget issues in the waning days of the 2023 Legislative Session: How much money will the University of Florida’s (UF) Jacksonville campus get?

The latest position from the House is $75 million, while the Senate offer is a much more modest $5 million, a big divergence on a project championed by Mayor Lenny Curry, UF President Ben Sasse, and UF board of trustees Chairman Mori Hosseini, a regional powerbroker and kingmaker politically.

Both sums are quite a ways off from the $50M sought by Jacksonville Republican Rep. Wyman Duggan and Democratic Sen. Tracie Davis.

Duggan said that Senate President Kathleen Passidomo may be making a strategic play, “holding out on UF until the House agrees to fund a project she wants funded.”

When contacted Saturday, Davis noted no lobbyists have reached out lately on it, and suggested the final resolution of the appropriation might be on the “sprinkle list,” presumably from the House, as Speaker Paul Renner has Jacksonville ties.

Those “supplemental funding” initiatives are last-minute budget items used to sweeten the pot and provide funding for some pet projects.

Davis expressed confidence that “we have it … the money is here” despite the low Senate number on Saturday’s sheet, a seeming reference to Florida’s strong budget position going into the next fiscal year.

Duggan likewise said it “could be” a sprinkle list item in the end.

The $50 million requested is intended to match $50 million in local funding, the first $20 million of which was authorized in March by the Jacksonville City Council. That money is contingent on securing firm commitments from private donors.

Additionally, $50 million in private funding is contemplated for what could be a “15-acre campus expected to handle about 10,000 grad students with a focus on health care business, engineering and artificial intelligence,” according to WJXT.

According to the funding request, the money will facilitate a “world-class, interdisciplinary, professional graduate programs facilitating the creation of a state pipeline of highly trained students and enabling the connection of invention/innovation through solutions-based programs developed by UF Health and UF’s colleges of Business and Engineering, which will boost core competencies in biomedical technology and AI, patient quality and safety, health care admin, fintech, and more.”

The money is intended to “support the initial phase of development of urban core location in downtown Jacksonville potentially including classroom, multi-use space, student center, and related facilities. State funds could be used for planning, design, construction, lease payments, and other eligible purposes.”

We reached out to Speaker Renner and Mayor Curry for more guidance on this issue, which is arguably the most significant budget ask from Jacksonville in many years.