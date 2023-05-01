Deloitte honors, supports military veterans & spouses with dedicated programs to foster success in civilian life

Deloitte recognizes it’s not just members of the armed forces who sacrifice to serve our nation; it’s also military spouses and their families. That’s why when it comes to supporting active-duty military members, reservists and veterans, Deloitte extends its commitment to include their families.

Deloitte’s Veteran and Military-Affiliated (VMA) community is comprised of more than 3,000 veterans and over 1,000 military spouses, military children, caregivers and allies. These are passionate leaders with deep and meaningful experiences that bring great value to projects and client deliveries across the organization.

Active-duty military families can sometimes experience transitions that present challenges to an average job, such as Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves to different states/countries or deployments overseas. Deloitte’s Military Spouse Initiative (MSI) is one example of how Deloitte honors its commitment to military families and works to negate the challenges PCS moves may present.

MSI supports practitioners in various ways, including location transfer services, professional development, mentorships, deployment support and community outreach to connect other Deloitte team members across industries who are also part of military families.

Deloitte’s MSI was appealing to Alyssa Case when considering job opportunities. “It really spoke to me, allowing me the confidence to maintain success in my career and employment while moving to various duty stations with my significant other across the nation,” she said.

Case, a Deloitte Human Capital Senior Consultant and Industrial and Organizational Psychologist, is engaged to a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps with nearly five years of service. He was recently accepted to flight school, and the family was transferred from Beaufort, South Carolina to Pensacola, Florida.

“Moving every few years is no small undertaking. Changing your address, moving away from friends and family to be relocated to somewhere new has effects on a family. Deloitte’s resources really supported me through our transition.”

Deloitte is committed to fostering an environment in which MSI practitioners can succeed in their professional ambitions without compromising commitments to their families or their significant other’s continued service to our country.

Since the founding of the program, Deloitte has supported 155 location transfers due to PCS orders.

Deloitte’s MSI is one of many reasons Deloitte earned recognition as a 2023 Military Friendly® Employer and Military Friendly Employer for Spouses. Other programs to support the VMA community include Career Opportunity Redefinition and Exploration (CORE), which helps transitioning service members gain a better understanding of their career goals and build skills for a successful transition to the civilian workforce. The Veteran Mentorship Program pairs newly hired veterans with experienced veteran practitioners to help accelerate their transition to Deloitte.

And on Veterans Day, Deloitte devotes a day of service to those who served.

A comprehensive list of resources and programs to support the VMA community at Deloitte can be found in its annual Veteran Impact Report: Deloitte.com.