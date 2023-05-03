Blood clot prevention act clears final hurdle in Legislature

A study group aimed at preventing death caused by blood clots will meet in the coming weeks.

SB 612, the Emily Adkins Blood Clot Prevention Act, passed the House with unanimous support. The measure authorizes a volunteer work group to study a silent killer rated the second leading cause of sudden unexpected death.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously last week.

Backers hope the work group, the first of its kind nationwide, will set a trend.

The bill pushes the Legislature closer to a “historic first step in the United States aimed at blood clots and pulmonary embolism — we are grateful to Speaker (Paul) Renner and the House leadership team for including this bill on special order today,” said Douglas Adkins of Fernandina Beach. Adkins’ daughter, Emily, died October 21, 2022, triggering the actions that led to this legislation.

Emily Adkins was recovering from a broken ankle when she suffered a pulmonary embolism. Douglas Adkins and his wife, former House member Janet Adkins, subsequently complained to the state’s Department of Health over their daughter’s care at Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic. The Department is investigating the death.

The larger problem, said Dr. Jeffrey Kline, a professor and research chair at Wayne State University School of Medicine, is that blood clots are under-researched and underfunded, leading patients to underestimate their danger.

“Lay people don’t know about this problem,” Kline said “They don’t know what the symptoms are and many doctors are the same.”

The National Alliance of Blood Clot Prevention estimates that 900,000 Americans sustain blood clots each year, and 100,000 die. Leslie Lake, the group’s president, said that the goal of work such as this act is not to urge physicians to rewrite their guidelines.

“The guidelines are fine now but people need to read them,” Lake said. “You can have the best product in the world but if nobody’s using it, who cares?”