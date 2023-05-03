May 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Blood clot prevention act clears final hurdle in Legislature
Going dark: Clay Yarborough is proposing to add some sensitive issues to student curricula. Image via Florida House.

Andrew MeachamMay 3, 20233min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 5.3.23: BFD … ‘Big Florida Deal’

HeadlinesInfluence

After tort restrictions, lawmakers approve insurer ‘accountability’ bill

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate passes bill restricting bathroom access, swings it back to House

yarborough
'Lay people don’t know about this problem.'

A study group aimed at preventing death caused by blood clots will meet in the coming weeks.

SB 612, the Emily Adkins Blood Clot Prevention Act, passed the House with unanimous support. The measure authorizes a volunteer work group to study a silent killer rated the second leading cause of sudden unexpected death.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously last week.

Backers hope the work group, the first of its kind nationwide, will set a trend.

The bill pushes the Legislature closer to a “historic first step in the United States aimed at blood clots and pulmonary embolism — we are grateful to Speaker (Paul) Renner and the House leadership team for including this bill on special order today,” said Douglas Adkins of Fernandina Beach. Adkins’ daughter, Emily, died October 21, 2022, triggering the actions that led to this legislation.

Emily Adkins was recovering from a broken ankle when she suffered a pulmonary embolism. Douglas Adkins and his wife, former House member Janet Adkins, subsequently complained to the state’s Department of Health over their daughter’s care at Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic. The Department is investigating the death.

The larger problem, said Dr. Jeffrey Kline, a professor and research chair at Wayne State University School of Medicine, is that blood clots are under-researched and underfunded, leading patients to underestimate their danger.

“Lay people don’t know about this problem,” Kline said “They don’t know what the symptoms are and many doctors are the same.”

The National Alliance of Blood Clot Prevention estimates that 900,000 Americans sustain blood clots each year, and 100,000 die. Leslie Lake, the group’s president, said that the goal of work such as this act is not to urge physicians to rewrite their guidelines.

“The guidelines are fine now but people need to read them,” Lake said. “You can have the best product in the world but if nobody’s using it, who cares?”

Post Views: 0

Andrew Meacham

Andrew Meacham is a writer living in St. Petersburg. He worked for the Tampa Bay Times for 14 years, retiring in December 2018 as a performing arts critic. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate passes bill restricting bathroom access, swings it back to House

nextFernandina Beach rebuffs attempt to curtail annual Pride festivities

One comment

  • gloriajame

    May 3, 2023 at 2:44 pm

    Mike, fantastic work. I applaud your efforts considering that I currently generate more than $36,000 each month from just one straightforward online business. Even though these are the most fundamental jobs related hs-02 to internet operations, you can start earning a solid online income with as little as $29,000.
    .
    .
    Change the Connection————————————>>> earnsmart11.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more